DATCP Weekly Livestock Market Update

The Week of August 13, 2023

■ Some country trade was reported in Iowa and Nebraska early this week at steady money. Fed cattle at Wisconsin and surrounding state auction markets were also called mostly steady. Bids in the southern plains were mostly $1 lower. Harvest was lower again, with last week’s estimate at 603,000 head. That’s 10,000 less than the previous week and 42,000 below the same week last year. While wholesale beef prices were lower again last week, the slower harvest pace has helped the Choice beef cutout value to increase. Last week’s average price was $302.41. The Choice cutout was $308.99 on Wednesday of this week. The average retail price of beef during July was $8.31/pound, .17 cents higher than June and 9.1% higher than a year ago. Futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange were quiet this week in anticipation of Friday’s Cattle on Feed Report. The average trade estimate for the number of cattle placed in feedlots during July is 94.5% when compared to 2022. The total on feed number average estimate is 98.4% of the August 1, 2022 total. Beef exports aren’t keeping up with last year’s record pace. The June total was 12% below last year. Export value was down 13%, although 4% higher than May and the highest since October. Beef export value equated to $407.12 per head in June, down 9% from a year ago. The first-half average was $394.39, down 17%. Exports accounted for 14.3% of total June beef production, down from 15.5% a year ago. #

■ The pork carcass cutout value was lower last week, ending a 10-week upward trend. The drop was $2.76, with a weekly average of $111.92. Cash hogs were called $2.00 lower last week. The average retail price of pork in July was $4.70/pound, making it .02 cents higher than June. The average retail pork price is 5% lower than July 2022. Pork continues to struggle against lower retail chicken prices. Last week’s estimated harvest was 2.354 million hogs, 16,000 higher than the previous week and 26,000 higher than the same week last year. June pork exports totaled 245,964 metric tons, up 12% from a year ago, while export value climbed 6% to $691.4 million. Through the first half of 2023, exports were 14% above last year’s pace and value was up 12%. Pork export value equated to $66.31 per head in June, up 8% from a year ago. The first-half average was $63.87 per head, up 10%. Exports accounted for 31% of total June pork production, up four full percentage points from a year ago. #

■ Traditional lamb prices were $1 to $5 higher last week with light market lambs mostly $10 higher. The lamb carcass cutout value continues to show strength, gaining $8.53 from the previous Friday to end the week at $522.66. Sheep and lamb harvest was estimated to be 31,000, putting it 1,000 less than the previous week and 2,000 head below a year ago. After a strong start in 2023, exports of U.S. lamb muscle cuts trended sharply lower in the second quarter. June exports were just 109 metric tons, down 56% from a year ago, while value fell 45% to $1.54 million. First-half exports were down 5% in volume and 6% in value. Exports trended higher to the Netherlands Antilles, the Bahamas, Guatemala, and Canada. Volume increased slightly to Mexico. #

■ Beef breed fed cattle were mostly steady at Wisconsin and surrounding state auction markets, bringing $150 to $180/cwt. High Choice and Prime steers and heifers brought $180 to $191/cwt. The Holstein steer market was mostly steady from $126 to $165/cwt, with a few higher. Silage fed, under finished, or heavy dairy breed steers brought $75 to $125/cwt. Dairy x Beef steers were bringing $126 to $172. Cows were lower. A bulk of the cows brought $70 to $101/cwt with fleshier dairy and beef cows selling to $120/cwt. and a few above. Doubtful health and thin cows were bringing $75/cwt and down. Dairy breed bull calves were lower bringing $100 to $250/cwt with some heavier, well-managed calves selling to $320. Beef and Beef Cross calves were steady, selling to $650/cwt. Market lambs were mostly steady, from $155 to $191/cwt.

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist.

–Wisconsin Department of Trade, Agriculture and Consumer Preferences