DATCP Weekly Livestock Market Update

■ Cash cattle ended last week $1-3 lower and were steady with those prices to open this week. Cattle feeders had initially turned down lower bids, but were motivated to sell as another wave of heat moved across the country. The number of cattle in feedlots of over 1,000 head totaled 11 million head on August 1, according the latest USDA Cattle on Feed Report. That puts the inventory 2.3% below a year ago. Net placements for July totaled 1.55 million head, 8% less than the same month last year. The placement number was below expectations, but the report was still considered only slightly bullish. The past two reports showed placements exceeding the prior year, so a sharp decline was expected at some point. The report foretells what we already know – fed cattle supplies will be tight during the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of 2024. The slower harvest pace continues, although last week’s total of 616,000 head was 13,000 more than the previous week, but still 48,000 head below last year. The smaller totals helped spur on wholesale beef prices with the Choice carcass cutout value averaging 310.40 last week, an increase of $7.99. #

■ This has been a challenging year for pork producers to say the least, with many saying it is as bad, if not worse than 1998. Markets improved in July and the first half of August, but much of that momentum was lost last week. Cash hogs were called $5 lower, and the carcass cutout dropped $4.13 to average $107.79. Last week’s harvest estimate of 2.414 million hogs was 60,000 higher than the previous week and 7,000 more than a year ago. There are reasons to believe the situation will improve, although not necessarily in the short term. Exports are up this year, even as China increases their production. In a recent op-ed, UW Extension Swine Specialist Jeff Morris, wrote, “On the bright side, exports largely driven by sales to Japan, Korea, and Latin America with growth potential in Central America and South America are up.” In a National Hog Farmer article, Joseph Kearns of Partners for Production Agriculture, says pork production in the EU is expected to decrease 10% per year over the next 10 years due to economic challenges and an increase in regulations there. This will provide additional opportunities for U.S. exports. Prospects for lower feed costs should come to fruition as well. Corn yields in Wisconsin will no doubt be impacted by drought, but the country’s crop overall is still expected to be large, as is Brazil’s. We are a month away from the next Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report, although June’s did indicate lower farrowing intentions. Sow inventory and farrowing intentions in the September report will give a clearer picture of future pork supplies. #

■ Sheep and lamb harvest is outpacing last year by 3.4%, although lamb and mutton production is 1.9% below 2022 so far. Live weights averaged 121 pounds last week, compared to 130 a year ago. Carcass weights averaged 62 pounds, 4 pounds less than the same week last year. At mid-year, the lamb carcass cutout was nearly $120 below last year, and $40 less than January 1. Last week’s gross lamb cutout value was $529.99. The net value (carcass value less process/packaging per cwt cost of $77.00) was $448.99 last Friday, $17.50 over the summer low. Harvest last week was estimated at 32,000 sheep and lambs, 1,000 more than the previous week and 2,000 below the same week last year. Cash lambs were $2-$6/cwt higher with some instances of light lambs up to $20.00 higher. #

■ Beef breed fed cattle were mixed to mostly lower to open the week, but firmed by mid-week. Wisconsin and surrounding state auction markets reported prices of $150 to $182/cwt. High Choice and Prime steers and heifers brought $182 to $194/cwt. The Holstein steer market was mostly steady from $126 to $166/cwt with a few higher. Silage fed, under finished or heavy dairy breed steers brought $75 to $125/cwt. Dairy x Beef steers were bringing $126 to $174/cwt. Cows were lower. A bulk of the cows brought $65 to $99/cwt with fleshier dairy and beef cows selling to $115/cwt. and a few above. Doubtful health and thin cows were bringing $65/cwt and down. Dairy breed bull calves steady to lower bringing $100 to $250/cwt with some heavier, well-managed calves selling to $300. Beef and Beef Cross calves were steady, selling to $600/cwt. Market lambs were steady to higher from $125 to $191/cwt with a few to 225.

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist.

–Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection