DATCP Weekly Livestock Market Update

The two latest Cattle on Feed reports have shown placements and inventory higher than a year ago. The cash market has been lower for four consecutive weeks with the futures market increasingly volatile. This does not mean the beef supply will increase, however. Beef production overall has been lower than last year, with clear signs of even tighter supplies ahead. October beef production totaled 2.3 billion pounds which is 2.6 percent less than a year ago. Harvest in October was 2.83 million head, 3 percent less than in 2022. Year-to-date beef production is 5.4% below last year’s level. Dr. Derrell Peel, Ag Economist at Oklahoma State University, recently wrote that year-to-date beef cow harvest through mid-November was 12.1 percent less than a year ago. He noted, however, that we would need to see a decrease of at least 18% to avoid additional herd liquidation this year. Beef heifer harvest has decreased by 2.5 percent, but the inventory of heifers available for breeding was just under 2 million head at the beginning of the year, nearly 7 percent lower and the lowest in 23 years of available data. Beef cow inventory on January 1, 2023 was 28.9 million head, down 3.6 percent year over year making it the smallest total since 1962. Peel says the January 1, 2024 inventory will likely be down at least 2.5% from 2023. The estimated harvest for Thanksgiving week was 538,000, which was 98,000 less than the previous week and 51,000 less than a year ago. Last week’s harvest included approximately 170,000 heifers and 116,740 cows. Cash cattle were $1.40 lower with the weighted average for a beef breed steer of $176.99/cwt. The Choice beef cutout value was nearly $1.00 higher last week, averaging $296.65.

As mentioned last week, the average retail price of pork in October was $5.04/pound making it the second highest ever and just 4 cents below the record set in October 2022. Ron Plain, Professor Emeritus at the University of Missouri, wrote in a National Hog Farmer article that the average live price for 51-52 percent lean hogs marketed in October was $58.08/cwt, down $9.70 from a year earlier. Plain noted that Iowa State University economists’ calculations of Iowa hog farm profits says producers lost $18.52 for each hog marketed in October. Producers have now had losses in 10 of the last 12 months. Packer margins are also lower, Plain wrote “the farm-to-wholesale price spread was the lowest since June and only 86% of the three-year average.” In contrast, the wholesale-to-retail margin (retailer’ margin) is at a record high. Last week’s cash hog price was unchanged. The weekly harvest was impacted by the holiday and was estimated to be 2.221 million. That would be 42,300 less than the previous week, but still 11,000 head higher than the same week last year. The pork cutout value lost ground last week, averaging $85.04, making it $2.01 lower on the week.

Lamb and mutton production was up in October, although still off last year’s pace. October’s total of 11.3 million pounds was 7% higher than a year ago. Harvest was up 14% at 193,500 head. Lamb and mutton production year-to-date is 2.7% less than last year. Lamb supplies are not building, with the latest Cold Storage report showing inventories 9% lower than a year ago. The USDA Weekly Sheep Summary called cash fed lambs $5.00/cwt higher last week for traditional lambs. Fed lambs were higher locally this week. The net lamb carcass cutout was $4.29 lower on Friday at $463.42.

Fed cattle prices were steady to $1 lower last week. High Choice and Prime beef breed steers and heifers brought $168 to $172/cwt with highs of $177 and a few to $180/cwt. Choice steers and heifers ranged from $160 to $167/cwt. with mixed grading and those likely to grade Select bringing $150 to $160/cwt. Holstein steers were steady, bringing $150 to $160/cwt with some lots from $159 to $162. Lower grading steers brought $125 to $150. Silage fed, under finished or heavy dairy breed steers brought $75 to $125/cwt. Dairy x Beef steers were bringing $126 to $166/cwt with a few higher. Cows were mixed. A bulk of the cows brought $62 to $94/cwt with some fleshier dairy and beef cows selling to $108/cwt. Doubtful health and thin cows were bringing $61/cwt and down. Dairy breed bull calves were lower, bringing $100 to $300/cwt with some heavier, well-managed calves selling to $390. Beef and Beef Cross calves were lower, selling up to $680/cwt. Market lambs were mostly higher from $157 to $190/cwt with a few lots selling higher.

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Livestock and Meat Specialist.

–Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection