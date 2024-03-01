DATCP Weekly Livestock Market Update

*The Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant Program is open and accepting applications through March 8. More information can be found on the DATCP website:https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/AgDevelopment/MeatProcessorInfrastructureGrants.aspx .

*Last Friday’s USDA Cattle on Feed report showed the feedlot inventory slightly above a year ago. Placements during January were higher than expected at 1.79 million head, which was 7% below last year. The average trade guess put placements down 11% from last January, with many analysts believing winter weather at the beginning of the year slowed cattle movement. January beef production was down 2% from last year, with harvest down 3%. The average weight was up nine pounds, to average 1,389 pounds. Beef cow harvest was 12.6% lower than a year ago. Last week’s estimated harvest was 593,000, making it 15,000 head less than the prior week and down 21,000 from the same week a year ago. Heifers made up 32% of the total. Feeder cattle auctions have been higher over the past two weeks. The Choice beef cutout averaged $298.53 last week for a gain of $4.16 while the Select cutout averaged $286.36. The spread between Choice and Select will likely widen as fed cattle supplies tighten.

*Both pork production and hog harvest were 2% higher in January when compared to a year ago. The average live weight of 292 pounds was down one pound from last January. Sow harvest was 20,000 higher than January 2023. Cash hogs were $4.00/cwt higher last week. The pork cutout continues to move higher, averaging $91.89 last week, a gain of $3.50. All primals were higher. Lean hog futures contracts were higher last week with notable strength in the differed contracts. July Lean hogs closed above $100.00/cwt Friday. Exports of 36,800 metric tons of pork were down 2 percent from the previous week, but up 7 percent from the prior four-week average. The previous week was the largest on record. The destinations were primarily to Mexico, South Korea. China, Japan, and Colombia.

*Lamb and mutton production is increasing in the U.S. The January total of 10.6 million pounds was 4% higher than last year, with sheep and lamb harvest up 5%. The average live weight of 121 pounds was two pounds lower than January 2023. Last week’s harvest estimate of 40,000 was 1,000 head more than the previous week and up 7,000 from a year ago. Cash fed lambs were sharply higher at most markets around the country. Traditional lambs were called $22/cwt higher.

The UW-Madison Arlington Research Station Sheep Unit and Division of Extension are holding a two-day in-person Badger Sheep Short Course. The course will be held April 4 and 5 at the Arlington Research Station Public Events Building and will cover a variety of topics, including genetic selection, record keeping, and pasture management. Registration is required. Visithttps://livestock.extension.wisc.edu/2024/02/14/2024-badger-sheep-short-course for more information.

*Fed cattle prices were higher again this week at Wisconsin and surrounding state auction markets. High Choice and Prime beef breed steers and heifers brought $170 to $178/cwt, with some to $185/cwt and a few higher. Choice steers and heifers ranged from $160 to $170/cwt, with mixed grading and those likely to grade Select bringing $152 to $160/cwt. Holstein steers were steady to higher. High grading steers brought to $152 to $160/cwt, with some higher. Lower grading steers brought $125 to $151. Silage fed, under finished, or heavy dairy breed steers brought $75 to $125/cwt. Dairy x Beef steers were higher, bringing $128 to $172/cwt, with a few higher. Cows were $1 higher. A bulk of the cows brought $83 to $110/cwt with some fleshier dairy and beef cows selling to 119/cwt. Doubtful health and thin cows were bringing $83/cwt and down. Dairy breed bull calves were fully steady, bringing $200 to $400/cwt with some heavier, well-managed calves selling to $650. Beef and Beef Cross calves were higher selling up to $900/cwt. Market lambs were higher at $170 to $200/cwt.

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist. The Market Update draws information from several sources, including trade publications, radio broadcasts, agricultural news services, individuals involved in the industry as well as USDA NASS and AMS reports.

–Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection