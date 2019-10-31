Dave Pratt to headline South Dakota Stockgrowers Convention Thursday Luncheon

The South Dakota Stockgrowers are pleased to announce that world-renowned ranch management consultant and grazing expert, Dave Pratt, will headline Thursday’s lunch at their 128th Annual Convention and Trade Show Oct. 31 – Nov. 1. Dave has extensive experience as a teacher of the Ranching for Profit school. He will also be available all afternoon for follow-up discussions. “We are extremely excited to get someone of Dave’s expertise to come speak at our convention,” Said Shawn Freeland, SDSGA Board Member from Caputa, SD. “Dave’s insight and experience in profitable ranching, grazing management, and soil health, are going to be very beneficial to all who attend this session,” he added.

Dave is one of the most sought-after speakers on sustainable agriculture and profitable ranching in the world today. He has taught the Ranching for Profit School in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia and Africa. He grew up on a small ranch and worked for cattle and sheep ranchers in Northern California where he learned ranching from the bottom up. In addition to his practical roots, Dave holds BS and MS degrees from the University of California and Washington State University. A Range and Livestock Advisor with the University of California Cooperative Extension Service for 15 years, Dave researched cell grazing and strategic issues impacting the sustainability of ranches.

In 1991 Dave began working with Stan Parsons, the founder of Ranch Management Consultants. He started teaching the Ranching for Profit School in 1992. When Stan retired in 2001, Dave and his wife Kathy, bought RMC.

Everyone is invited to attend the convention and/or luncheon. Tickets may be purchased at the door. This year’s convention is being held at the Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn in Rapid City, SD. For more information, please contact the SDSGA office at (605) 342-0429.

