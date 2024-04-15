David Uhrig of Hermosa, SD Appointed to Cattlemen’s Beef Board

HERMOSA, SD (April 10, 2024) – David Uhrig of Hermosa, South Dakota has been appointed to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board (CBB). The CBB is responsible for guiding the national Beef Checkoff Program.

“Serving on the CBB is a way for me to give back to this industry that’s provided me and my family with such a wonderful way of life,” Uhrig said. “I want to learn more about how Checkoff funds are spent and allocated. I’m part of the next generation of beef producers, and it’s up to us to keep the beef industry moving forward in a positive and sustainable direction.”

Married with two young children, Uhrig manages a seedstock operation, Mount Rushmore Angus Ranch, which sells approximately 130 registered bulls annually. He is a current member of the South Dakota Stockgrowers, the organization that nominated Uhrig to the CBB. Uhrig is also a member of the American Angus Association and president of the Black Hills Angus Association.

“We’re very pleased to have David as a member of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board,” said Andy Bishop, 2024 CBB chair. “David is a young beef producer, and that gives him unique insight that will be valuable as we seek out new ways to communicate beef’s value proposition, nutrition and great taste to consumers everywhere.”

David Uhrig David-Uhrig1

The CBB consists of 99 members, including domestic beef, dairy and veal producers, as well as importers of beef and beef products. Producer representation on the Board is based on cattle inventory in each state while importer representation is based on a conversion of the volume of imports into live animal equivalencies. Each Beef Board member is appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture from nominations submitted by certified nominating organizations that represent beef and dairy producers in each state or region. Importer appointments are chosen from nominations by importer associations.

For more information about the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, the Beef Checkoff and its programs –promotion, research, foreign marketing, industry information, consumer information and safety – visit DrivingDemandforBeef.com .

–Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board