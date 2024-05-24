Dawson Hay wins big in Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, Bob Johnson takes home top trainer award

“Sold out crowd” was the theme of the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale this year.

John Morford, president of the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, officially held May 16-19, 2024, said a bigger concert act than in past years, along with top notch bronc horses, race horses, riders, jockey, trainers and fans all came together to notch record tickets sales for the historic event.

Josh Turner sang to a sell-out crowd and the horse race entries were double their usual numbers – from about 150 horses in a typical year to over 300 this year. Morford said the Gillette, Wyoming horse race managers agreed to move their races to a different weekend instead of the same weekend as the Miles City event, like in years past. Because the Gillette agreement is for three years, Miles City is looking forward to at least two more years of larger numbers of horse racing contestants.

“We had much bigger races,” said Morford.

“We paid out over $430,000 worth of purse money in the horse races. We attracted a lot of horses and really good ones. A lot of our spectators came just for the races,” he said.

And then, of course, there is the main event – the bronc horses and riders.

With $57,000 added to the Sunday bronc ride, the top riders in the nation showed up.

Four time WNFR qualifier Dawson Hay earned $19,336 in the Xtreme Broncs event, after winning the long round and the short round.

Bob Johnson, a South Dakota race horse trainer took top trainer honors.

The trade show was another sell out event, with many of the vendors already asking to secure a spot for next year, said Morford.

Friday Results 2024

Wild Horse Race – Round 1

1st Team Allen – Farmington, NM

Marshall Allen

Ty Etcitty

Chris Fries

2nd Kicked in the Belly – Lodge Grass, MT

Roman Whiteman

Talon Walker

Olson Meanus

3rd Kenny Electric – Canon City, CO

Andy Phillips

Nate Nelson

Colton Stees

4th Team Chizzie – Shonto, AZ

Brandon Begaye

Kobe Joaquin

Skye Joaquin

Mutton Bustin’ – Sponsored by First Interstate Bank

1st: Willow Hugs – 6 years old – Miles City, MT

2nd – 3rd TIE: Brody Selle – 6 years old – Huntley, MT and Hazel

Hollenbeck – 5 years old – Molt, MT

Orin Muri Permit Challenge

1st – TW Flowers

2nd – Gavin Nelson

Saturday Results 2024

Wild Horse Race – Round 2

1st Kenny Electric – Canon City, CO

Andy Phillips

Nate Nelson

Colton Stees

2nd Kicked in the Belly – Lodge Grass, MT

Roman Whiteman

Talon Walker

Olson Meanus

3rd Joe Knoxx – Casa Blanca, AZ

Ivan Brown

Jason Jose

Mason Copeland

4th Team Allen – Farmington, NM

Marshall Allen

Ty Etcitty

Chris Fries

Futurity Horse Team Results

Overall Winners:

1st – J Bar J #1 $7000

2nd – Kling Rodeo LLC $4200

3rd – Schmidt Rodeo $2800

Individual Class Winners:

3 Year Old Class

1st/2nd TIE: J Bar J #1 $875 / Real Bird Bucking Horses – $875

3rd: Schmidt Rodeo – $500

4/5 Year Old Class

1st: Mosbrucker Rodeo – $1000

2nd: Fettig Rodeo – $750

3rd: Longbrake – $250

4th: Real Bird Bucking Horses – $250

Aged Horse Class

1st: Mosbrucker Rodeo – $1000

2nd: J Bar J #1 – $750

3rd: Kling Rodeo – $500

Futurity Contestant Results

Round 1

1st Leif Meidell – Harrison, NE

2nd/3rd TIE Josh Davison – Miles City, MT / Caiden Gray – Miles City,

MT

4th Cardell Laughery – Ekalaka, MT

Round 2

1st Josh Davison – Miles City, MT

2nd/3rd TIE Cardell Laughery – Ekalaka, MT / Leif Meidell – Harrison,

NE

4th Caiden Gray – Miles City, MT

Open Sale Contestant Results

Bareback Round 1

1st Kelly Murnion – Jordan, MT

2nd Lane Grove – Townsend, MT

Bareback Round 2

1st/2nd TIE Kelly Murnion – Jordan, MT / Morgan Buckingham – Lovell,

WY

Saddle Bronc Round 1

1st / 2nd TIE Levi Mines – Elfrida, AZ / Kolby Kittson – Browning, MT

3rd Christopher Nelson – Lake Andes, SD

4th Logan Nunn – Lovell, WY

Saddle Bronc Round 2

1st Josh Davison – Miles City, MT

2nd Kaden Wood – Baker, MT

3rd Joseph Sullivan – Spanish Fork, UT

4th Rye Johnston – Velva, ND

Sunday Results 2024

Wild Horse Race – Round 3

1st Team Chizzie – Shonto, AZ

Brandon Begaye

Kobe Joaquin

Skye Joaquin

2nd Kicked in the Belly – Lodge Grass, MT

Roman Whiteman

Talon Walker

Olson Meanus

Wild Horse Race – Average

1st Kicked in the Belly – Lodge Grass, MT

Roman Whiteman

Talon Walker

Olson Meanus

WON BELT BUCKLES

2nd Kenny Electric – Canon City, CO

Andy Phillips

Nate Nelson

Colton Stees

3rd Team Allen – Farmington, NM

Marshall Allen

Ty Etcitty

Chris Fries

4th Team Chizzie – Shonto, AZ

Brandon Begaye

Kobe Joaquin

Skye Joaquin

BHS PRCA Xtreme Broncs

Long Round

1st – Dawson Hay $10,236.60

2nd – Lefty Holman $7848.06

3rd – Layton Green $5800.74

4th – Brody Cress $3753.42

5th – Kade Bruno $2388.54

6th / 7th – Statler Wright $1535.49

6th / 7th – Cash Wilson $1535.49

8th – Damian Brennan $1023.66

Short Round

1st – Dawson Hay $9099.20

2nd – Lefty Holman $6824.40

3rd – Cash Wilson $4549.60

4th – Brody Cress $2274.80

–Miles City Bucking Horse Sale

Loni’s Photography image-18

Top Trainer, Bob Johnson (right). Loni’s Photography MCBobJohnsonUntitled-1

Dawson Hay rides to a 90.5-point first place finish on Burch Rodeo’s Moose, in the short round. 4-C PhotographyChuck Miner| Courtesy photo image-22

“A scene I’ve seen play out many times behind the chutes is a cowboy praying over his upcoming ride.” – Sharon Moore, on Facebook. Sharon Moore | Courtesy photo image-25