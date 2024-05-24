Dawson Hay wins big in Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, Bob Johnson takes home top trainer award
“Sold out crowd” was the theme of the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale this year.
John Morford, president of the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, officially held May 16-19, 2024, said a bigger concert act than in past years, along with top notch bronc horses, race horses, riders, jockey, trainers and fans all came together to notch record tickets sales for the historic event.
Josh Turner sang to a sell-out crowd and the horse race entries were double their usual numbers – from about 150 horses in a typical year to over 300 this year. Morford said the Gillette, Wyoming horse race managers agreed to move their races to a different weekend instead of the same weekend as the Miles City event, like in years past. Because the Gillette agreement is for three years, Miles City is looking forward to at least two more years of larger numbers of horse racing contestants.
“We had much bigger races,” said Morford.
“We paid out over $430,000 worth of purse money in the horse races. We attracted a lot of horses and really good ones. A lot of our spectators came just for the races,” he said.
And then, of course, there is the main event – the bronc horses and riders.
With $57,000 added to the Sunday bronc ride, the top riders in the nation showed up.
Four time WNFR qualifier Dawson Hay earned $19,336 in the Xtreme Broncs event, after winning the long round and the short round.
Bob Johnson, a South Dakota race horse trainer took top trainer honors.
The trade show was another sell out event, with many of the vendors already asking to secure a spot for next year, said Morford.
Friday Results 2024
Wild Horse Race – Round 1
- 1st Team Allen – Farmington, NM
Marshall Allen
Ty Etcitty
Chris Fries
- 2nd Kicked in the Belly – Lodge Grass, MT
Roman Whiteman
Talon Walker
Olson Meanus
- 3rd Kenny Electric – Canon City, CO
Andy Phillips
Nate Nelson
Colton Stees
- 4th Team Chizzie – Shonto, AZ
Brandon Begaye
Kobe Joaquin
Skye Joaquin
Mutton Bustin’ – Sponsored by First Interstate Bank
1st: Willow Hugs – 6 years old – Miles City, MT
2nd – 3rd TIE: Brody Selle – 6 years old – Huntley, MT and Hazel
Hollenbeck – 5 years old – Molt, MT
Orin Muri Permit Challenge
1st – TW Flowers
2nd – Gavin Nelson
Saturday Results 2024
Wild Horse Race – Round 2
- 1st Kenny Electric – Canon City, CO
Andy Phillips
Nate Nelson
Colton Stees
- 2nd Kicked in the Belly – Lodge Grass, MT
Roman Whiteman
Talon Walker
Olson Meanus
- 3rd Joe Knoxx – Casa Blanca, AZ
Ivan Brown
Jason Jose
Mason Copeland
- 4th Team Allen – Farmington, NM
Marshall Allen
Ty Etcitty
Chris Fries
Sunday Results 2024
Wild Horse Race – Round 3
- 1st Team Chizzie – Shonto, AZ
Brandon Begaye
Kobe Joaquin
Skye Joaquin
- 2nd Kicked in the Belly – Lodge Grass, MT
Roman Whiteman
Talon Walker
Olson Meanus
Wild Horse Race – Average
- 1st Kicked in the Belly – Lodge Grass, MT
Roman Whiteman
Talon Walker
Olson Meanus
WON BELT BUCKLES
- 2nd Kenny Electric – Canon City, CO
Andy Phillips
Nate Nelson
Colton Stees
- 3rd Team Allen – Farmington, NM
Marshall Allen
Ty Etcitty
Chris Fries
- 4th Team Chizzie – Shonto, AZ
Brandon Begaye
Kobe Joaquin
Skye Joaquin
BHS PRCA Xtreme Broncs
- Long Round
1st – Dawson Hay $10,236.60
2nd – Lefty Holman $7848.06
3rd – Layton Green $5800.74
4th – Brody Cress $3753.42
5th – Kade Bruno $2388.54
6th / 7th – Statler Wright $1535.49
6th / 7th – Cash Wilson $1535.49
8th – Damian Brennan $1023.66
- Short Round
1st – Dawson Hay $9099.20
2nd – Lefty Holman $6824.40
3rd – Cash Wilson $4549.60
4th – Brody Cress $2274.80
Futurity Horse Team Results
- Overall Winners:
1st – J Bar J #1 $7000
2nd – Kling Rodeo LLC $4200
3rd – Schmidt Rodeo $2800
- Individual Class Winners:
3 Year Old Class
1st/2nd TIE: J Bar J #1 $875 / Real Bird Bucking Horses – $875
3rd: Schmidt Rodeo – $500
4/5 Year Old Class
1st: Mosbrucker Rodeo – $1000
2nd: Fettig Rodeo – $750
3rd: Longbrake – $250
4th: Real Bird Bucking Horses – $250
Aged Horse Class
1st: Mosbrucker Rodeo – $1000
2nd: J Bar J #1 – $750
3rd: Kling Rodeo – $500
Futurity Contestant Results
- Round 1
1st Leif Meidell – Harrison, NE
2nd/3rd TIE Josh Davison – Miles City, MT / Caiden Gray – Miles City,
MT
4th Cardell Laughery – Ekalaka, MT
- Round 2
1st Josh Davison – Miles City, MT
2nd/3rd TIE Cardell Laughery – Ekalaka, MT / Leif Meidell – Harrison,
NE
4th Caiden Gray – Miles City, MT
Open Sale Contestant Results
- Bareback Round 1
1st Kelly Murnion – Jordan, MT
2nd Lane Grove – Townsend, MT
- Bareback Round 2
1st/2nd TIE Kelly Murnion – Jordan, MT / Morgan Buckingham – Lovell,
WY
- Saddle Bronc Round 1
1st / 2nd TIE Levi Mines – Elfrida, AZ / Kolby Kittson – Browning, MT
3rd Christopher Nelson – Lake Andes, SD
4th Logan Nunn – Lovell, WY
- Saddle Bronc Round 2
1st Josh Davison – Miles City, MT
2nd Kaden Wood – Baker, MT
3rd Joseph Sullivan – Spanish Fork, UT
4th Rye Johnston – Velva, ND
–Miles City Bucking Horse Sale