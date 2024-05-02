Day Angus Ranch 8th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: April 27. 2024

Location: Faith Livestock Auction

Auctioneer: Dace Harper

Averages: 71 Angus bulls avg. $5100

Day Angus hosted an extra big crowd for their annual production sale. Many of the top selling feeder cattle at Faith Livestock are sired by these bulls. This firm produces purebred Angus bulls that have eye appeal, growth, and the ability to sire outstanding females. Some of the sires in this sale were SAV Renown, Territory, Early Arrival, and Jesse James, along with Day Showstopper and Tehama Patriarch. Many friends and neighbors were on hand to help make this a very good sale for Justin and Amy Day and family.

Top Selling yearling Angus Bulls:

Lot 1: $11,000 to Jace Birkeland, Dupree, South Dakota – SAV Renown 3439 x VDAR Stout 1623

Lot 7: $9,500 to Ken Bird, Volborg, Montana – SAV Renown 3439 x Connealy Packer

Lot 2: $9,500 to Tim Vig, Mud Butte, South Dakota – SAV Renown 3439 x VDAR Showdown

Lot 33: $9,000 to Ray Gilbert, Buffalo, South Dakota – SAV Early Arrival x Connealy Spur

Lot 69: $8,500 to Kelly Escott, Faith, South Dakota – Tehama Patriarch x Day Showstopper

Lot 81: $8,500 to Ken Bird, Volborg, Montana – SAV Renown 3439 x Sonnyboy

A huge crowd was on hand at Faith Livestock for the Day bull sale. Day-Crowd

Ray Gilbert, Buffalo, South Dakota, selected Lot 33, one of the top selling bulls. Day-Gilbert