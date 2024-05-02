Day Angus Ranch 8th Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: April 27. 2024
Location: Faith Livestock Auction
Auctioneer: Dace Harper
Averages: 71 Angus bulls avg. $5100
Day Angus hosted an extra big crowd for their annual production sale. Many of the top selling feeder cattle at Faith Livestock are sired by these bulls. This firm produces purebred Angus bulls that have eye appeal, growth, and the ability to sire outstanding females. Some of the sires in this sale were SAV Renown, Territory, Early Arrival, and Jesse James, along with Day Showstopper and Tehama Patriarch. Many friends and neighbors were on hand to help make this a very good sale for Justin and Amy Day and family.
Top Selling yearling Angus Bulls:
Lot 1: $11,000 to Jace Birkeland, Dupree, South Dakota – SAV Renown 3439 x VDAR Stout 1623
Lot 7: $9,500 to Ken Bird, Volborg, Montana – SAV Renown 3439 x Connealy Packer
Lot 2: $9,500 to Tim Vig, Mud Butte, South Dakota – SAV Renown 3439 x VDAR Showdown
Lot 33: $9,000 to Ray Gilbert, Buffalo, South Dakota – SAV Early Arrival x Connealy Spur
Lot 69: $8,500 to Kelly Escott, Faith, South Dakota – Tehama Patriarch x Day Showstopper
Lot 81: $8,500 to Ken Bird, Volborg, Montana – SAV Renown 3439 x Sonnyboy