Day Writing by Heather Hamilton-Maude: 4-H, Year One

Our family just wrapped up our first year of 4-H. Well, our kids did. Both my husband and I grew up in 4-H, and our families each have long histories within the organization. It was one of those things we knew we were getting our kids involved in when they were old enough.

Boy have things changed, and boy are things different between Wyoming and South Dakota. Nevertheless, we learned a great deal, and our kids were immediately hooked. Might be genetic.

Our daughter is a Clover Bud (too young to be an official 4-H member), but she signed up early in the year to do a demonstration before the club. Her topic was, “How to Tame a Cat,” and included two live exhibits that had previously succumbed to her taming efforts. She chose her father as her assistant, and few things topped watching him fulfill a role only his daughter could get him to agree to.

Our son went with the topic of seed germination testing for his demonstration, using seed barley his dad was going to seed test anyway. He was much more reserved in front of an audience, but put a lot of thought and several days of effort into his topic.

Our son dove into livestock judging, and was especially excited to get a perfect score on the bull class at the Black Hills Stock Show. That was a real motivator for him.

County fair rolled around and we loaded the trailer with market hogs, feeder calves, and a semi-fat steer destined for another show later in the fall. And two cats for the little kid show. This is the third or fourth year we’ve packed a pair of unsuspecting barn cats to town to be traipsed in front of parents and grandparents, carefully spaced at least three kids away from any Border Collies.

Both kids had fun, one winning Champion Market Hog, and another winning Champion Feeder Steer. They have a lot of older cousins, and a lot of kids their own age in their club, making for a great fair experience for them.

In place of state fair, we participated in the Western Junior Livestock Show in Rapid City in October. The fatter fat steer, feeder calves, and a different market hog made that trek. All cats were left at home. The competition was much stiffer, but our son still said he had a great time. He is most excited to show his feeder calf from this year as a fat steer next year in a futurity show that combines real world livestock expectations (ultrasound, producer judging panel) with showring placings.

Much to our surprise, both kids entered just about every other contest they could find at Western Jr. They judged vegetables, wool, meat, and did then entire consumer science loop after wrapping up livestock judging. Our son was happy for the experience. Our daughter, upon not winning anything, deemed it dumb. Don’t worry, she will be trying again.

For the new year, we have some interest in bug stabbing (entomology) after a fellow club member tried and loved it. Our daughter is branching out and embroidering a dish towel with help from her grandma (not her mom), and our son has a half-finished lego piece he is looking forward to entering in fair.

Things may change, but thanks to the efforts of local volunteers, 4-H is still a great option for young people! We look forward to watching all it provides to our kids in the years to come.