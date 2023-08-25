Day Writing by Heather Hamilton-Maude: August

Let me tell you about the farm and ranch wife experience in August.

Summer is a wild time. We become a borderline, fulltime Uber service for man, beast, and machinery. Our off-the-farm job has no sympathy for the fact that we are logging more windshield hours than a New York cabbie. Prime example— A few weeks back, while moving machinery, I had to ask a guy at a butcher shop to hold on a second, so I could get my kid to sit down, so I could shift the grain truck. Based on his response, most people aren’t answering cut sheet questions, hauling wheat, and threatening to toss the kids out the window if they don’t stop fighting, all at the same time. Who knew?

We have gardens, yards, maybe both. When it rains, or the daily convoy leaves without us, we find ourselves madly weeding, watering, harvesting, and attempting whatever level of food preservation we do. In my case, I like to let the zucchini’s take up half my kitchen counter space for several weeks, before using half and packing the other half to the pigs.

The half not turned into porcine salad are predominantly made into bread, or shredded, measured, and put in the freezer with the false hope that I will eventually have more time to bake. I am consistent, as I always find what is left from the summer before when I go to put my treasured items in the freezer.

We also like to take those unexpected hours without kids or tasks requiring our immediate attention to clean. This typically starts with a task like the dishes, which leads to gathering cups out of the kid’s rooms. This brings to light the realization that the kids need clean socks, so a load of laundry is started. Shoving the pile of clean clothes out of the way results in the decision to fold them quickly. Putting them away finds a bag that has sat, half unpacked, for three weeks. Taking the shampoo back to the bathroom closet shows it was used in a covert game of hide and seek, and is a mess. Eventually, our husbands come home to find us washing windows….I mean finishing up that load of dishes. And, for all that work, the house still looks like both a family and a herd of cattle live in it.

Over half of all summer cleaning frenzies are cut short by a husband’s cry for help, usually expressed as a gruff, irritated explanation that something has broken, and parts are needed. That statement means we, the wife, are more than likely about to get an unplanned trip to town. We know all the tips and tricks to parts runs, starting with having him call before we drive however far it is to get whatever part is needed. We’ve all made that rookie wife mistake of going to town, usually with a fussy baby, only to find out said necessary part is unavailable.

After taking up minimal time the last few months save their one-to-two annual grievances (water issues, foot rot, bull that won’t stay home, pinkeye, etc…), the cattle are starting to creep back into the schedule. Pre-conditioning, pulling bulls, preg-checking heifers and marketing calves are all taking up air time. There is also hay to be hauled, and husband’s who do not appreciate the 16th reminder to be thankful there is hay for those darling cows. I did come with a few perks to my husband, one being a brother with a trucking company. Last weekend I asked my brother about hauling the hay, and made a few brownie points on that front.

The kids have outgrown or worn out two-thirds of their closet. Their feet have grown two sizes since May, and at some point a little time has to be dedicated to spending an inordinate amount of money keeping them clothed during the time of year when everything is stretched thin. I am still trying to figure out how feet can grow that fast.

The cattle market, drought monitor, grasshopper count, skinned knee of the youngest child, quantity of husband’s preferred form of caffeine, and whatever else each day brings all bounces around in our heads, and we may forget something occasionally. Nothing important . . . but if you happen to find the envelope of cash a man gave me last week for the butcher hogs he purchased, I would really like to know where I left it.

When August comes to an end, the more solidified schedule that comes with school starting will be back in place. The calves will be worked, the haying will wind up for the year, the farming will take a brief breath in between late plantings and corn harvest. And, I am confident more of the last haul of zucchini will make into bread instead of the pig pen, because things will slow down and I’ll have more time to bake by then…