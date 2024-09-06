Day Writing by Heather Hamilton-Maude: Birdie and the Whitetail

I am on my seventh mini-Dachshund. I love them. The current one is named Birdie, and she is both the dumbest, and the nicest one I have owned.

Most Dachshunds are intelligent, miniature war machines, bent on patrolling their territory and destroying any known threat. Humans are sub-being in their world, tolerated but certainly not in charge. They’re lean, mean, big-personality dogs shoved in a tiny body that love to cuddle when they’re not taking over the world. Meanwhile, Birdie wanders the house whining if she isn’t sure what she wants, cannot figure out the concept of pooping outside, and regularly rolls onto her back and pees on unsuspecting visitors who want to pet her.

I crate trained each of my Dachshunds. Their cozy, oversized crate would become their beloved, easily transported bed. Until Birdie. She pooped and peed in her crate every night, and howled from the moment we put her in it until we got up the next morning. Several weeks in I finally gave up, and now Birdie sleeps in the basement and we clean up after her nearly every morning.

She does occasionally show a glimmer of the breed characteristics that make me such a fan. But, overall, Birdie is a sweet dud of a Dachshund.

Then, last week, a glimmer of hope, as told by my husband.

He was working on his sprayer in the yard when he heard a ruckus. He looked up just in time to see a whitetail doe burst out of the corn field, stumble through the electric fence, whack herself on the boom of the sprayer, and nearly run him over.

Hot on her heels was, you guessed it, Birdie. Who had been heavily scouting the corn field bordering the yard the last few weeks.

Sensing the deer’s obvious disadvantage as she tried to tango with my husband and simultaneously rip the spray boom to pieces, Birdie was unrelenting in her pursuit. My husband managed to grab a dirt clod and smack Birdie with it, causing her to pause long enough the doe got away without destroying anything.

My husband was far from impressed with, “Heather’s dog,” and her antics. But, I dare say, there may be hope for Birdie yet. I am quite proud of her for doing something so Dachshund-esque. Time will tell if it was a fluke incident, or if she is a late bloomer finally flourishing into something her predecessors would be proud of.

I’m optimistic.

My husband is still a little irritated.

The deer are giving mixed reviews, but I did hear my husband mutter something about staking Birdie to the silage pile if she wanted a job chasing deer, so there may be more data forthcoming.

I will be sure to share any future developments.