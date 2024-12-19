Day Writing by Heather Hamilton Maude: Family night

It’s been hectic. All the year-end business stuff overlapping with homeschool, shipping calves, and Christmas preparations.

The partially gluten-free sugar cookies tasted excellent, but could not withstand the frosting load our children laid on them. It was as my daughter lost her cool over a broken ornament-shaped cookie with gobs of frosting, sprinkles, and chunks of candy cane on top that I realized we needed a break.

Looking at the schedule made it clear it had to happen in the next few days, or it wouldn’t fit in at all.

So, I cornered my husband by the pellet stove after dark, and told him my plan. We should surprise the kids with a night out at our local park that decks itself out with lights. He was 30-minutes into scrolling TractorHouse, mentally laying out when he was going to finish fencing, move the cows, and weigh the steers in between the various family gatherings, Christmas concerts and meetings.

I timed it so well I had him not only agreeing, but selecting the nicest evening of the week within minutes. A night of family fun with hot chocolate, carousel and train rides. Likely to be followed by our family’s special occasion dining establishment of choice – Red Lobster. Exactly what a man looking at year end book work, sorting and shipping steers, banker meetings, and fire house clean up on top of the usual chores wants to work into the schedule.

But, bless his heart, he arrived at the agree-upon meeting place on time. You didn’t actually think we all left the house together? No, no. The hired man met us with him halfway to town following a tractor shuffle/fencing afternoon and he went from one pickup to another. But, he was there.

Away we went, as the kids made their best guesses as to what we were up to. By the time we arrived at the park, which was on the opposite side of Rapid City, they were completely worked up, then ecstatic as they realized the plan.

We had a ball. A relaxed, family ball. We wandered around the lights, drank the near-boiling hot chocolate, rode the carousel, and even took two rides on the little train. Then, as predicted, we drove across town to eat at Red Lobster. On the way home, we drove through neighborhoods, randomly turning whichever way one of us yelled to go, looking at the lights.

This isn’t something we do every year. But, it was something we really needed to fit in this year. The same kids who have so much fun and get so excited to do all the holiday things needed a relatively calm evening with just their parents. And we adults needed a slower evening with our kids.

Now we are ready for the community Christmas party on Friday, the church Christmas program on Saturday, and the first family Christmas gathering on Sunday.

Merry Christmas to all, and may we all remember the reason we celebrate this season. God Bless.