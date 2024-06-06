Day Writing by Heather Hamilton-Maude: Flying Calves

Three generations of my family were sorting and shipping pairs to summer pasture earlier this week. My brother’s and my kids are getting to the age they’re pretty good help. They have passed the little kid stage and are to the point of confidently saving the wreck half the time and potentially causing one the other half.

It’s been a while since my family has had this age group in the sorting pen and shipping corrals. The first morning of loading trucks we had an eight-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy sorting cows off calves faster than Grandpa or his cows knew they could sort. We were all done thirty minutes before the trucks were scheduled to arrive.

The next day, an especially exuberant, one-second-too-late waving of my son’s flag resulted in a big, soggy calf completely clearing a six-foot water tank, then crawling under a gate.

Grandpa was chewing on his lip by that point, and commented I might need to get that sorting flag slowed down a little. Which, translated, meant things were getting a little too fast and his patience was hanging by a thread. Impressive thread, though. Always interesting to witness the difference between dads as fathers and grandfathers. I’ll have you know it was a different response thirty years ago when a kid caused a calf to get that wound up.

Those two boys were up at six every day. One proudly riding his horse and the other proudly riding his four-wheeler. They gathered and sorted and stuffed pairs in the corral while yelling counts to Grandma. They helped sort and load trucks, then excitedly offered up ideas for the rest of the day as we tired adults sat on the porch drinking coffee. They got praised and yelled at and took it all in as things shook out and the job was completed.

Driving home while my exhausted son slept in the passenger seat, I pondered what an honor it is to do what we do with our parents and our kids. There is the comfortable knowledge of the task at hand and the steps to complete it, but with the added excitement and fun of the next generation being involved, asking hundreds of questions, and literally learning the ropes of what it takes to complete a big task of the year.

It won’t be long and they’ll know how to quietly and efficiently sort cows from calves while keeping the flying calves to a minimum. Reading a pair as she sorts and knowing what it takes to get her to the corral won’t be a guessing game. Eventually they will know the pastures and job at hand better than the wisest and oldest of cows.

They will remember what their grandparents and parents taught them. And, God willing, they’ll pass that along to their own kids someday while I guard a gate and comment when things get to moving a little too fast.