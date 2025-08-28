Day Writing by Heather Hamilton-Maude: Jaws of Life

A few weeks back we had three meetings on the same day, same time, different locations. Our hired man, Dalton, kindly offered to take the kids to one of them – their monthly 4-H meeting that was held in a little town thirty minutes from our house.

I sent money so they could swing by the local gas station to grab personal pizzas and drinks of choice afterward. Then, they decided to make a stop at the local volunteer fire department to watch a jaws of life demonstration.

Dalton and our daughter regularly go friendly rounds over her cats. Dalton makes a habit of counting them and reporting to her how many she has – he saw 37 on a dead pig one morning. Most are semi-wild barn-type cats that keep the mice down. But, there is a sub-population of worthless, spoiled, porch leech cats that get on everyone’s nerves except my daughter’s. She is the only one who argues when Dalton points out that we don’t need any more cats.

An old car had been brought to the fire department just for the demonstration, and someone fired up the jaws of life and cut it open. Much to everyone’s surprise, waiting inside the car were two tan kittens that barely had their eyes open.

Our daughter was ready.

Dalton wasn’t.

That is never a good position to be in with our daughter.

In what I assume were mere moments, she swooped in and offered to take the two kittens. She later told me the head of county fire was very proud of her for being responsible and willing to care for them – I’m going to have to stop by his office.

Dalton had her call me. I was in executive session at my meeting, and told her to call her dad. Charles didn’t answer.

The next thing I knew Dalton and crew arrived home. I went outside to figure out what was going on. I had specifically told everyone that they could not get any cats from a friend who was also at the meeting.

I met a somewhat a dazed Dalton halfway across the yard. He explained what had transpired, which made me chuckle. Then looked at me and said, “I told her we didn’t need any more cats. I said no.”

To which I replied, “How did that go for you?

“Not worth a darn,” he replied, gesturing to the shed and further explaining that both kids were getting the pet cage at that very moment. I apologized for not being able to talk to her on the phone, and said he did fine.

And that is the story of how we went from 37 to 39 cats. It is also an example of Dalton finding himself in one of those crash course kid situations that reveal a great deal about how otherwise sane people end up with nearly 40 felines.