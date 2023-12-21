Day Writing by Heather Hamilton-Maude: Keeping the show on the road

Heather Maude



Twas the week before Christmas for the farm/ranch wife. She was knee deep in shipping calves, feeding cows, and preventing sibling strife.

Her kids have outgrown all but a sweater or two, and her husband has mentioned three times he is low on socks. But, there will be no new winter clothes, extra socks, or other needed clothing items surfacing this week. No. She has been carefully purchasing since early fall, and her entire family will just have to face the chill and occasional bare toe until Santa comes along.

Mentioning this has lead to a couple in-depth discussions with the children about whether Santa makes name brand clothing all the time, just for Christmas, or whether he buys it. If he buys it, who does he work with on procurement? She quite honestly answers that she does not know.

Early mornings with chores run into meetings and greetings and gatherings and meals, with holiday crafts thrown in between, usually all over the kitchen table. She arrived home from the kid and adult Bible study last week ready to drop, and came face to face with a wild-eyed husband three hours into deciding between crops. By midnight she truly did regret mentioning that the nice thing about corn is that even if it is exceptional, it can always be chopped.

The board she is on had to hold an emergency meeting, this week of all times. Meanwhile, her husband went Christmas shopping and, “some nice, old lady wrapped everything he bought.” He wasn’t sure how to respond when she asked why he didn’t bring the nice, old lady home to wrap the rest.

Year end agriculture accounting has her at her wit’s end. She has spent all year robbing Peter to pay Paul, and really wants to know when Sam stepped into the picture – the receipt says September. Questions on year end bills, income, if we paid the neighbor for the calf colostrum he gave us last spring come rapid fire, starting about 10-minutes after her husband climbs into a tractor. He also forgot to mention he needs shampoo – which she promptly adds to Santa’s list.

Her part time job that is really more of a second full time job was supposed to just magically stop more than a week ago. But, it did not get the memo and lingers with its own needs, questions and demands, competing for brain space within her skull.

She still needs to finish her Christmas letter, make cookies for Santa, and find a box to fit an odd-shaped lamp she is starting to regret buying. If that last customer doesn’t come through and pick up their prime rib, she has decided to cook it for Christmas dinner, with no remorse.

But, in the midst of it all, she knows why we celebrate this time of year. She does her best to incorporate it into everything – the books read at night, the movies watched, the conversations and prayers and as many other things as she can squeeze in. Realizing as she does that while her December always seems to be incredibly hectic, Mary’s was likely stressful too, all those years ago. And she keeps going, knowing that God made her at least in part to keep this show on the road, and He is with her through every turn.

Merry Christmas.