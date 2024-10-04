Day Writing by Heather Hamilton Maude: Preparedness

Following my nontraditional news sources all week has been heart wrenching. The west remains on fire. The southeast is reeling in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Politics abound in both places.

Here’s what takes me aback – the sheer volume of people asking where the government is and why isn’t the government saving them? While our government should take care of its own people before shoring up foreign entities (or adversaries…sometimes it’s hard to tell); and, while natural disasters do often result in needed special accommodations, it still falls on the American people to prepare and care for themselves to the greatest extent possible – that is part of being free.

I say that as someone who has experienced a couple major natural disasters in my life. Who has realized the value of local governments, businesses, and institutions in ways I didn’t prior to those experiences. I’ve also been asked why I was too stupid to put all my livestock in a nonexistent barn before one storm in question, noting every animal would obviously still be alive if my personal efforts and preparedness had been better.

Yet, people whose responsibilities extend to themselves, their family, and their pets can expect every single needed thing hand delivered to them, especially when disaster strikes.

It’s irony at its finest.

Thankfully, that mindset does not encompass all people. I have also seen the doers this week. The heavy machinery operators who cleared roads, and who had the foresight to have their machines full of fuel and ready to operate. The owners of helicopters dropping supplies to otherwise unreachable destinations. The ranchers working 24/7 to keep ahead of raging fires fanned by strong winds. The preppers with cash, canned goods and toilet paper (couldn’t help myself), who shared with those in need. The volunteers seeking worthy ways to help their fellow man, from fighting fire to cleaning up debris to donating blood, and countless other ways in between.

Those people don’t care about the folks blasting away on the internet, discussing socialism versus capitalism and which would most rapidly result in the necessary people and things arriving in communities to save everyone and everything. Those doers and preppers are too busy practicing Americanism.

America was founded upon Christianity and morality. Taught in tandem starting at a young age. With the concern and knowledge that if those two foundational components ever ceased to exist, the American government would no longer work. It was designed for a moral, Christian people.

And, here we are. In far more of an emergency than even the west or the southeast are currently experiencing, and the government isn’t going to save any of us. Rather, they are on the leading edge of America’s drastic shift away from our founding principles and the resulting characteristics that made us a light within an otherwise dark world.

It is up to us. It’s going to take more than a generator, fire truck, and a few candles in the cupboard.

We are the line. The example of what our nation once abounded with, and which is now rare but no less precious. And while we will all fall short at times, we nevertheless must continue to stand for what we know to be true and right. Whether that is literally helping our neighbor in their time of need, speaking up for what is morally right, fulfilling our civic duties, or preparing in whatever way we are called to do. Our example is needed more now than at any time in our country’s history.

This is far from as bad as it can get, both on earth and from an eternal standpoint. We must be aware and prepared.

“If my people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:4