Day Writing by Heather Hamilton-Maude: Reality

Last week was the Western Junior Livestock Show. My son, who is 10, had a full week showing four head of cattle and participating in the Livestock Skill-a-Thon, meat identification contest, and livestock judging. My daughter judged livestock and took full advantage of having roller blades and acres of concrete.

We don’t show cattle professionally, not even close, and my son landed at the tail end of all his classes. With a smile, and a reminder that I needed to get a photo of him with each animal in front of the show back drop, he happily carried on to the next class.

My husband’s family volunteers extensively at the show, and he was constantly busy with the futurity steer and heifer shows, filling in here or there, and checking on this or that.

It’s a lot to cram into five days, but we made the most of it while soaking up the unexpectedly nice weather.

It was Friday afternoon, while waiting for my son’s last feeder calf to enter the ring that I got a text. I immediately checked it; to find it came from the Chief of the United States Forest Service (USFS).

It was a good text. He was letting me know he had just emailed me an appraisal on the two government lots where our boundary dispute occurred. One more step in the direction of a final resolution, and I’m sure the result of a lot of work by numerous people on his end.

And it hit me how wonderfully normal the week had been to that point. Sure, people asked about our situation, and we were grateful they cared and took the time to fill them in. But, beyond that, I had been the mom of a boy showing at our version of a state fair. I had damp socks and black smudges on my hands from washing and fitting cattle. I was tired from doing things I had grown up loving to do, surrounded by friends and family and neighbors.

But, that text, and the resulting next round of work, shoved its way into the picture. People to call, information to review, questions to ask and find answers to. One more step in a seemingly endless series of steps.

I was, and am, thankful for the step, and the text. But, I was and am, tired. Tired of the experience. Of seeing my children plastered all over the internet with every news story on our situation. Of the government’s audacity to, with straight faces, tell me the people who sought to put me in prison for the remainder of my kid’s childhood had their feelings hurt when the press didn’t say nice things about them. Of being told I need to be cautious not to act entitled, not to think the government owes me anything, not to expect an expedited timeframe in seeking a resolution – then blank stares when I respond that my timeframe expectations were set by the USFS last year when they went from an initial meeting to criminal charges in under three months.

It all swirled in my head.

Then my son’s class had to go in the ring, and the day continued.

On Saturday my daughter won Reserve Champion Cloverbud Livestock Judge, and my son received a character award for his attitude throughout the show. After that, he sold his fat steer to his Grandpa Marion, and we discussed how much fun he had, and how to be more competitive in years to come.

I sat there absorbing what was a great day, and reiterated to myself that while we may be tired, and this may challenge our world and lives, we won’t quit.

No matter how many more steps, whether they involve people who genuinely want to help, or people who wish the original plan had been successful, we will continue forward. Because we have the God-given and American right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Including but not limited to hauling a load of cattle to a show only to place last, getting pictures of every animal in front of the show’s backdrop, and having grandpa there to buy his grandkid’s animals in the sale.

“My Brethren, count it all joy when you fall into various trials.” James 1:2