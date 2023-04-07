Day Writing by Heather Hamilton-Maude: Remain Focused

As I write this, we are in the midst of a Holy week activity with my kids. Each day, we are reading our Bible to follow along with Jesus’ activities that played out all those years ago. Then, we have little pictures we are coloring, and gluing along with an explanatory sentence to a piece of paper in chronological order to help them remember the events.

Didn’t I make that sound lovely, and as if I have my crafty mom side all perfected?

Reality is this project started as a wreath. But, the little pictures that went with the wreath didn’t include something for every single day. A very key point I missed as I was hastily printing it out Sunday night. A necessary aspect to my kids.

I mentioned the wreath, right? Well, since we have had to add our own hand drawn pictures to fill in the missing days, we have veered away from the wreath, and instead went with a top-to-bottom theme on a piece of construction paper.

I have a five-year-old daughter. She does not appreciate my idea of going chronologically down the piece of construction paper. Hers has, “wings,” glued to the edge of the paper for Monday, and we had a near literal fight when I wouldn’t let her put half of Tuesday’s happenings in Tuesday’s spot, and the other half on the back of her paper.

This has all played out during a full-fledged spring blizzard.

But. Every night my son asks if we can read the Bible. Every night he peppers me with questions as we read along. His sister chimes in, regularly. Mostly to say that Jesus died on the cross for our sins. Every day, my son asks if it is Easter yet. Is it the day Jesus died, or the day He rose from the grave? Is it here yet? How many more days?

It hit me a couple nights back that there is much I can learn from my son. That no matter how the little activities go, and what big things, like a blizzard, are occurring, it is important to keep reading the Bible, to ask questions and seek answers. To be excited and counting down the days to something as important Christ’s death on the cross, and resurrection three days later.

In spite of what this week has thrown at us, may we focus on the miracle that is Easter, and the fact that our days of fighting worldly challenges and downfalls are limited. Assuming we ask Jesus into our hearts as Lord and Savior.

Happy Easter.

Then He said to them, “Thus it is written, and thus it was necessary for the Christ to suffer and to rise from the dead the third day, and that repentance and remission of sins should be preached in His name to all nations beginning at Jerusalem.” Luke 24:46-47