Day Writing by Heather Hamilton Maude: The Blatant Blame Ag Game

The accepted mindset that agriculture is the problem seems to perpetuate everything these days. It’s nothing new, but it is nevertheless tiring to watch the seemingly endless supply of flaming arrows launched at us a whole industry, or onto our specific areas of production.

A few days back I was part of a conversation discussing an organization’s determination that crop insurance is the number one threat to America’s grasslands. Out of everything that might come to mind – urban encroachment, recreation, government mis-management of federal grasslands, it is the farmer and his insurance options that pose the biggest threat. Perhaps that is the case in some areas – must be. But, it’s a stretch at best.

Earlier this spring a South Dakota “rural” organization posted a “major win” online over keeping a hog barn from being built within a mile of a small, agriculture-based town. The same organization is dedicated to keeping small, rural communities vibrant in our state.

People love the image of quintessential farmstead life, but farmers should not do anything that smells, makes noise, or generates money. Don’t even get folks started on their production practices – heaven forbid anyone spray a weed or tile a swamp. And it’s not that there shouldn’t be checks and balances, but lets keep it even and make sure we question the banking industry or the federal government to the same level we question farming practices.

Our insurance company sent a nice letter recently as well, telling us how these are hard economic times and consequently rates are going up. Our bank sent a similar letter. Both also have wellness resources, and send out information that cover options and ideas to help anyone struggling with mental health. I can’t open my email without a sidebar advertisement from one or the other popping up. The literal and best way any insurance company or bank can maintain or improve mental health in their agriculture customers is to cease paying for mental health speakers at conferences, stop sending out flyers, refrain from overzealous advertising to current customers, and instead not raise customer rates.

On a bigger scale, cows farting are going to be the death of us all, but only if the American rancher can outlast the packer monopoly that is not the problem. Nor is anyone, most especially the packer and their chosen partners within the beef industry, trying to gain captive control of the American beef supply chain. Dairy cross calves are not part of it. Electronic Identification is unrelated. There isn’t anything sketchy in how cash bids are made each week. The problem is the rancher, and this mindset is mentioned repeatedly and daily by both industry “experts” and the general news outlets. The rancher is archaic, argumentative, and outdated. He’s also a tough and not laying over and dying as anticipated, and that’s causing some problems, mostly unrelated.

How about the organizations that represent agriculture? We were heavily involved in one in our state for several years. We were part of a discussion about allowing people who make more than 50-percent of their income from non-agriculture sources to become voting members. I pointed out that the specific person that brought the topic to the forefront held a government job that would put them in direct opposition to existing policy and the original structure upon which the organization was founded. The response was, “there just aren’t enough of you farmers and ranchers anymore to make up a membership.” That mindset cost them at least our household’s two farmer/rancher members.

Every organization, business, and entity that in any way claims to support, partner, benefit from, work with or belong to agriculture needs to stand up and look beyond your own building. As I said initially, there is a constant barrage of flaming arrows coming at us. It is not just one single, “we don’t entirely see eye-to-eye” area within a single organization or entity. It’s a constant barrage from all angles, only to see those same organizations and entities go on about the mental health crisis in agriculture, or the alarming drop in the number of producers, cow numbers, corn acres, etc…, then hyping up all they’re doing to help.

In many instances those are top-down decisions, but that does not eliminate the responsibility of local employees or associates to push back with accurate information on behalf of the industry that that is the reason their job exists. It can be difficult to shift the focus off the popular blame agriculture narrative and onto the actual issue, but it’s not impossible. The key is to watch who or what keeps the hyper-fixation on the current narrative – that’s typically where the root of the problem lies.

Meanwhile, the farmer and rancher will continue to sustain natural landscapes, to grow things, to feed people and raise their families. To do the good and hard and honest work of an industry that while we are tired of fighting for, is worthwhile enough to continue to fight for.

The farmer and the rancher are not the problem.