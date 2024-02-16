Day Writing by Heather Hamilton-Maude: The Slow Time

The “Slow time” of year. Between Christmas and heifers calving.

About five weeks back, a fellow ranch woman piped up during a meeting for a board we both serve on. Most of the board lives in Rapid City, and as various things were discussed, she said, “Whatever you need of Heather and I, it will need to be done before we get out of our slow season.”

Now, lets be honest, it isn’t slow, no matter what my or anyone else’s husband may try to spin it as.

School, colds, weather and a to-do list that is a co-mingling of old and new items all converge in the dead of winter.

The laundry pile thrives during the shorter days of the year. Half the Christmas-gifted socks have somehow disappeared. The kids have outgrown nearly everything that was too big back in November, when gift ideas were being sent out daily.

Bible study conversations are heavy on bull sale averages, the impact this year’s election is going to have on markets, and input costs.

The heifer calves have been Bangs vaccinated, and replacements have been sorted and freeze branded. The bred yearling heifers have been brought home. Pens where the steers were backgrounded have been cleaned.

The show pigs have been born and are nearly ready to be weaned. Loads of butcher hogs and fat beef have started going out after taking January off on that front.

Equipment has broke down, part runs have been made. Usually multiple part runs per breakdown. Various other projects have been tackled as weather and schedules allow. Meaning more trips to town for necessary supplies.

We took a little family vacation to a bull sale. By that, I mean we stayed in a hotel with a pool. Upon arriving at the sale, the wife (who I went to college with) immediately took my kids to meet her own. We literally had to hike to back side of a large grove of trees, through the real bull pasture, to retrieve our son when it was time to leave. Meanwhile, our daughter, who does not like to stay anywhere, was crying at the pickup because we wouldn’t leave her five hours from home with her new friends. I don’t think a week of true vacation would have been more enjoyed by any of us. My husband assures me I am correct.

I am almost fully recovered and caught up on the business front following the last quarter of 2023. Experiencing the holiday season as a small business owner is a wild, fun, exhausting ride.

We have had our annual meetings with the banker, and the accountant. I’ll let you guess which one is more concerned about our financial situation.

Then, yesterday morning, the first heifer calved. And that was the end of the “slow season.” Honestly, that’s initially all I could think of to write this week:

It is snowing.

The first heifer calved.

The End.

Obviously, I knew it was coming. Back at that same board meeting, I was the lone soul not staring blankly at my fellow board member’s announcement. I even replied that my slow season would end mid-February.

But now, here I am, suddenly thrown into “spring.”