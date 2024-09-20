Day Writing by Heather Hamilton-Maude: Thoughts of Fall

It feels like fall is knocking on the door, around here.

Silage is chopped, corn is drying down, hay is being hauled and wheat is going in the ground as I type. We are planting four varieties of wheat this fall. There are totes and bags and old trucks scattered all over the yard with seed wheat in them. And a tense, tired farmer.

We preg-check cows next week. This is a rather early for us to preg as we have not weaned, yet. But, it is time to move pastures, and it’s a relatively long way from where they’re going to a good set of corrals. So, last year we tried something new, and it worked.

I know. I am proud of us, too.

We now preg-check as we go by a set of corrals. Then in a few weeks all we will need is a couple pens to sort calves off cows and hold the telltale cows with bleach marks on their hips, and the rest can be dumped back out into their fall/early winter pasture.

My husband has some lingering doubts based on how well it went last year. Couple more years and my children will be convinced this is the way we’ve always done it. Funny how that works. Personally, I find late September generally more enjoyable than late October when it comes to working cows.

Beyond the shifting workload are other clues as to the changing of the seasons. There are a ring of hoodies and heavy sweatpants around the trampoline. Shed each day as the temperatures climbs enough the kids set up the garden hose under the trampoline and strip to their underwear. I vary between hollering at them to pick up their clothes, and doing it myself so I can strategically move the trampoline to the piece of lawn I want watered next.

As the mornings cool and I add pumpkin spice to my coffee, I tend to reflect on what has largely been a long, tough year in a lot of places. I drove through some of the burned area in Wyoming last week, and it was heart breaking. I know people to the north of us who have had a long, hot, dry summer, and the same story is true in many areas south of us. There has been much loss in every imaginable way throughout just our region.

Several news articles last week said 2023 and 2024 may result in the lowest net income for agriculture in I don’t know how long. People are flat grouchy and stressed over the economy and the election. If you haven’t noticed that, ask a small business owner. We will fill you in. The closer election day gets, the terser some people become.

But I pray that as the seasons change, people are filled with peace and hope. That there are small, wonderful things to catch each person’s eye and give positive pause amidst the chaos of life on earth.

May we all find the strength to be content and filled with peace in our present set of circumstances, knowing that God works all things for the ultimate good for those who know Him. Even when we do not understand it as we walk through it.