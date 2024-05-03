Day Writing by Heather Hamilton-Maude: What’s Your Mom Do?

One day my brother and I were talking. He mentioned a conversation he had with another guy days prior that had gotten a little under his skin.

The guy asked if my brother got upset when his wife didn’t keep the house perfectly. He replied no, his wife worked and he didn’t expect her to both hold down a job and keep a perfectly clean house. The other guy then asked if our mother had kept a clean house, and again my brother said no, she didn’t keep a clean house all the time when we were little. The follow up question was, “Well, what did she do?”

Here’s what my mom did, or at least a few of the big things that both my brother and I can remember, and discussed for the remainder of that conversation.

My mom helped pay for a ranch. She always had a business, and she ran the majority of those businesses before cell service or wireless Internet were reliable things in Eastern Wyoming. She built her businesses 56-miles from the closest little town. Like most little towns, it was plumb full of avid supporters and staunch discouragers of any local entity. She took the business ownership route in part so she could be home with her kids and not spend her mornings and evenings commuting.

Speaking of kids, my mom was and still is mom to three kids. But, beyond that, she was a bulldog of an advocate for our youngest, special needs sister from the day she was born. She joined boards, volunteered at events, and took on doctors, teachers, administrators and anything or anyone else to ensure our sister was never mistreated or allowed to slip through the cracks. She learned sign language, CPR, and whatever else was needed as my sister grew up.

My mom helped outside as we took a run-down ranch and rebuilt the fences, laid miles of pipeline and set dozens of tanks, added sheep (she liked the sheep) to the cattle, along with all the things required to just keep a ranching running. She fixed fence, rode horses, operated machinery, and never finished my dad off when he nearly killed himself about once a year in a horse, shop, cow, machinery, or other wreck.

My mom did the books. She taught us how to balance checkbooks, do basic bookkeeping, make a budget, and countless other rather dull but necessary money-related skills. One tip – take everything out of the envelopes and unfold it for your book keeper.

My mom got us to fair, sporting events, livestock judgings and whatever else we signed up for. All of which were located at least an hour from home. She grew a beautiful lawn and flower beds of Columbines in the desert of eastern Wyoming. Taught us the Lord’s prayer. Insisted on family vacations – usually camping and fishing in the Big Horn Mountains. She cooked, and while it wasn’t fancy, it was homemade. She cleaned and did laundry and all the rest that goes into keeping a house, too.

And, as my brother pointed out back during that conversation, after accomplishing all that and getting us raised, she now has a clean house.

Here’s to all the moms out there, and the unique set of life circumstances they’ve waded through, or are in the midst of as they navigate motherhood. Whether it is all that encompasses being a stay-at-home wife and mother, working full time, or countless other scenarios in-between

And here is to my mom, who taught me how to run a business, take care of kids, and be a helpmate to my husband, and who taught my brother the value of not getting hung up on one thing in big picture of what his wife does. For showing us that life is far from easy, but never give up. Thanks, Mom. Love you.