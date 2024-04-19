Day Writing by Heather Hamilton-Maude: Wrong Way

I barely caught the woman out of the corner of my eye – if she hadn’t been so deliberate with her irritated huffing nose, hiking her nose in the air, and exaggerating swerving of her cart, I would have missed her completely. It took my mind a few beats to shift from wondering if Sams Club carried black, permanent markers to her seemingly odd reaction to me. Then I landed back on earth and realized I was salmoning upstream, going against the flow, whatever you want to call it, in Sams Club. Most people were kindly smiling and going around me, but she had not been pleased.

Let’s rewind my day. I had been a couple hours south of home that morning with a load of hogs, assisting with an FFA Career Development Event. I had handled hogs, sheep, goats, and cattle all day. Taken reasons from all the participants in the raging wind, and was still mentally chuckling a little over a few of the kid’s descriptions.

The event had taken longer than anticipated. The Sams Club stop followed wading through Rapid City with a six-speed Dodge and a 24-foot trailer. It was grocery run number one for my branding meal, and number three for my rapidly approaching show pig sale. As soon as I was finished, I had to go back across town to do a final walk through of the show pig sale setup at the fairgrounds.

I had messages from customers, my husband, my parents and potential show pig customers dinging away on my phone whenever it decided to fleetingly grab onto carrier service.

What was I going to make for supper?

And there, in the midst of it all, this woman took offense to how I drove my shopping cart. I momentarily thought about tracking her down, but frankly, I didn’t have time. Nor did I really care after a couple more seconds of thought – why can’t Sams Club carry black permanent markers anyway, how many bags of charcoal does it take to smoke a pig, will 175 buns be enough for the sale meal? It all crowded right back in as I focused on not forgetting anything. Meanwhile, that woman carried on as well, with no idea that I had any more or less to do that day, or on my mind, than she did.

On the drive home I had to shake my head at the whole thing. Yes, I am pulled in what feels like a million directions this time of year, and I probably act like she did more than I ought to. But, I am also thankful for a life that is full enough that shopping cart driving etiquette isn’t high on my priority list. While I wouldn’t mind a bit of a schedule, or just a couple ducks lining up in a row, I’ll take remembering to move the laundry from the washing machine to the dryer in a timely fashion as a win and carry on.

Here’s to spring, and the menagerie of tasks that pile up and must be waded through. To all of us who wade through them each day. And, here’s to keeping in mind that no matter how hectic it gets, acting like a woofy old cow whenever someone or something causes an inconvenience does nothing to help any situation.