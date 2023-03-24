DBL Angus/ Sonderup Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant



Date of Sale: March 16, 2023



Location: The Bull Lodge, Fullerton, NE



Auctioneer: Matt Lowery



Sales Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame



Averages

10 Older Bulls Avg. $4,625

47 Yrlg. Bulls Avg. $6,888

57 Total Registered Bulls Avg. $6,491

9 Open heifers Avg. $6,833

66 Total Head Avg. $6,537

44 Hd. Of Comm. Bulls Avg. $4,400



Even the bit of winter weather didn’t faze buyers. A large crowd filled the seats to view and bid on this great set of bulls and females on hand.

Top Bulls:

Lot 15 DBL America 2023 Sired By S A V America 8018 Sold for $18,000 to Gideon Bros. – Burwell, NE



Lot 72 Sonderup Deadwood 212 Sired by Poss Deadwood Sold for $ 13,250 to Jeff Welniak – Elyria, NE



Lot 66 Sonderup Exclusive 211 Sired by Musgrave 316 Exclusive Sold for $12,250 to Brandon Bruha – Ord,NE



Lot 65 DBL Power Play 2043 Sired by V A R Power Play 7018 Sold for $10,250 to Wyatt Schaack – Wall, SD



Top Open Heifer:



Lot 300 DBL Annie K 2012 Sired by S A V America 8018 Sold for $32,000 to Voss Angus Farm – Dexter, IA



Lot 301 DBL Annie K 2029 Sired by Brooking Bank Note 4040 Sold for $ 8,000 to Ron Gilliland – Davis, CA

