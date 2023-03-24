DBL Angus/ Sonderup Angus Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant
Date of Sale: March 16, 2023
Location: The Bull Lodge, Fullerton, NE
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
Sales Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame
Averages
10 Older Bulls Avg. $4,625
47 Yrlg. Bulls Avg. $6,888
57 Total Registered Bulls Avg. $6,491
9 Open heifers Avg. $6,833
66 Total Head Avg. $6,537
44 Hd. Of Comm. Bulls Avg. $4,400
Even the bit of winter weather didn’t faze buyers. A large crowd filled the seats to view and bid on this great set of bulls and females on hand.
Top Bulls:
Lot 15 DBL America 2023 Sired By S A V America 8018 Sold for $18,000 to Gideon Bros. – Burwell, NE
Lot 72 Sonderup Deadwood 212 Sired by Poss Deadwood Sold for $ 13,250 to Jeff Welniak – Elyria, NE
Lot 66 Sonderup Exclusive 211 Sired by Musgrave 316 Exclusive Sold for $12,250 to Brandon Bruha – Ord,NE
Lot 65 DBL Power Play 2043 Sired by V A R Power Play 7018 Sold for $10,250 to Wyatt Schaack – Wall, SD
Top Open Heifer:
Lot 300 DBL Annie K 2012 Sired by S A V America 8018 Sold for $32,000 to Voss Angus Farm – Dexter, IA
Lot 301 DBL Annie K 2029 Sired by Brooking Bank Note 4040 Sold for $ 8,000 to Ron Gilliland – Davis, CA