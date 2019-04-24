Deadline Approaching: Apply Now for the Angus Foundation Scholarships

The May 1 deadline to apply for the Angus Foundation scholarships is fast approaching. The Angus Foundation seeks to help Angus youth offset some of those steep educational costs by awarding undergraduate and graduate level scholarships.

"The Angus Foundation is focused on the future – for research, education and youth," said Rod Schoenbine, Angus Foundation director of development. "Providing support to help ensure the success of our junior members is our objective."

Undergraduate and graduate student scholarship applications are available online at angusfoundation.org. Applicants must have, at one time, been a National Junior Angus Association member and must currently be an active Junior, Regular or Life member of the American Angus Association®. Applicants must be a graduating high school senior or enrolled at a junior college, four-year college/university or other accredited institution and have a minimum 2.0 GPA. Eligibility requirements and application guidelines are included. Applicants will want to strictly adhere to the guidelines and provide the information requested when submitting their application to the Angus Foundation.

Applicants are required to submit the following for consideration: the 2019 application form, three letters of recommendation, a copy of their current high school/college/university transcript and their Association member code.

In 2018, the Angus Foundation awarded more than $225,000 in scholarships to numerous junior members. The Angus Foundation is committed to providing avenues for success to past and present junior members.

For more information, please contact Kris Sticken at 816-383-5100 or ksticken@angus.org

–Angus Foundation