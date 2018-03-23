Deadline April 2 for farmers to nominate schools for STEM grants

Farmers have until April 2 to nominate their local schools for grants.

In 2018, it is projected that 2.4 million jobs in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) will go unfilled. To help K-12 educators enhance their STEM curriculum and excite their students about these fields, the America's Farmers Grow Rural Education program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, will once again provide farmers with the opportunity to nominate their local public schools for the chance to receive $10,000 or $25,000 grants.

Because farmers know the needs of their communities, they kick off the Grow Rural Education program by nominating a local school to apply for one of the grants. Farmers can nominate their local school by visiting GrowRuralEducation.com. The process takes less than five minutes and has made a lasting impact in countless classrooms.

"Winning an America's Farmers Grow Rural Education grant gave my students a lesson that they will remember for a lifetime," said Vic Worthington, an eighth grade science and technology teacher at Rochelle Middle School in Rochelle, Illinois.

Worthington's class received a $25,000 grant and used a portion of the funds to build a 3-D printer. After learning about how Jake Hubbard, a local Illinois farmer, lost his left arm in a farming accident, Worthington and his class spent an entire school year researching, designing and building a prosthetic arm. In May 2017, the students presented Hubbard with the new prosthetic.

"When word spread about what our students were building, we had countless people in the community and even an engineer from Ohio pitch in to make this project a reality," said Worthington.

As for Hubbard, the prosthetic gave him newfound mobility, including playing with and holding his young children. "It's pretty heartwarming that the students would do that, especially for someone that they had never met before," Hubbard said.

Farmers can nominate their school district from January 1 to April 2, 2018. After the school district receives a nomination, the Monsanto Fund will notify the district and encourage administrators and teachers to design a grant that enhances STEM education for their students.

Nominated school districts have until April 15, 2018 to submit a grant application describing their project. An advisory council composed of farmer leaders then reviews finalist applications and selects the winning school districts.

"Whether students plan to enroll in college or find a job after high school, it is important for them to have a STEM foundation," said Al Mitchell, Monsanto Fund President. "Grow Rural Education provides farmers with a way to give back, and farmers that have nominated grant-winning districts are thrilled to see how $10,000 and $25,000 grants can transform a classroom."

Since 2011, more than $14 million has been awarded to school districts through the Grow Rural Education program. More information about the program can be found at GrowRuralEducation.com and facebook.com/AmericasFarmers.

About America's Farmers

The America's Farmers campaign highlights the importance of modern U.S. Agriculture through communications and community outreach programs that partner with farmers to impact rural America. To learn more, visit America's Farmers at http://www.AmericasFarmers.com.

About the Monsanto Fund

The Monsanto Fund, the philanthropic arm of Monsanto Company, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where farmers and Monsanto Company employees live and work. Visit the Monsanto Fund at http://www.monsantofund.org

–America's Farmers Grow Rural Education Program