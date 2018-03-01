Deadline extended for Montana Farm Bureau Foundation Youth Speech contest

The deadline for the Montana Farm Bureau Foundation Annual Youth Speech Contest has been extended from Thursday, March 1 to Friday, March 9. The winners of the speech contest will be announced during the Montana FFA State Convention, April 4-7 in Billings.

"The firstof March is a very busy time for the FFA, so we have extended the deadline to accommodate their schedule and provide extra time for more students to participate," noted MFB Foundation Coordinator Scott Kulbeck. "All students in high school are eligible to take part in this competition, as this is meant to complement, not compete, with the FFA contests. The speeches will be judged prior to the FFA State Convention, with the top 20 contestants invited to compete during their convention."

One of the Foundation's most important goals is to help with agricultural education and the leadership development of Montana's youth. The MFB Youth Speech Contest is open to students who are not able to participate in the State FFA Prepared Speech Contest. The actual competition will take place Thursday, April 5 from 8 – 10 AM.

Speech topic: How can you use social media to positively impact the public perception of Montana agriculture? Areas of consideration may be:

Public perception that the majority of agricultural production comes from "factory farms" rather than family farms and ranches.

Common consumer sentiment that technology used in agricultural production such as genetically modified organisms, pesticides and the use of antibiotics for animal welfare create an unhealthy food supply and environment.

MFB Foundation Speech Contest Rules:

Open to students currently in the 7th, 8th or 9th grade.

Between 2.5 – 4 minutes in length.

FFA members, 4-H members and any other students in Montana are eligible to compete.

Prizes: First place, $400; Second place, $300, Third place, $200, Fourth Place, $100 and Fifth Place, $50.

Registration and a copy of your speech must be received by the Montana Farm Bureau Federation office by March 9, 2018.

For more information, official rules or for a registration form contact Scott Kulbeck at scottk@mfbf.org or 406-587-3153.

–Montana Farm Bureau