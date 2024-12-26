Deadline for 2025 Montana Migratory Bird Stamp contest submissions is Jan. 31



HELENA – Submissions for the 2025 Montana Migratory Bird Stamp contest are due by Jan. 31. This is the second year of the new Montana Migratory Bird Stamp program. Details on contest rules and entry information can be found here.

The winning artist will receive a $2,000 cash prize and be featured on promotional materials throughout 2025. Last year, the first year of the contest, Florida artist John Nelson Harris won with his painting of a pintail. His painting was one of 70 submissions from artists around the country.

The 2025 Montana Migratory Bird Stamp will not be required to hunt migratory birds in Montana. To hunt migratory birds, hunters will need a current Montana migratory bird license and their federal duck stamp, the same as in years past.

Those who purchase a Montana migratory bird license will receive a free collectable sticker showing the winning artwork and information about Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Migratory Bird Wetland Program. The program helps landowners and other conservation partners develop and fund projects that protect, conserve, enhance or create high-quality wetland habitat.

The Wetlands Protection Advisory Council will select the winning art in early February. For more information on the contest, contact Greg Lemon at glemon@mt.gov . For more information on the Migratory Bird Wetland Program, click here.

-Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks