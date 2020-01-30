Deadline for eligible expenses for feed transportation assistance program extended

Program eligibility requirements include:

Must have verifiable feed losses which required the producer to purchase supplemental feed or haul breeding livestock to a feedlot. Examples include:

Producer was unable to cut corn at the appropriate time to make silage.

Producer had hay that was flooded.

Producer lost access to hay or other feed.

Must own at least 25 animal unit equivalents of dairy cattle, beef cattle, bison, sheep or goats. A description of animal unit equivalents may be found directly on the application.

Feed must be used for the purposes of the producer’s own livestock operation.

Feed is considered to be hay or any other forage (excluding silage); grain including distillers and other co-products; straw and other feed supplements.

Transportation costs must have been incurred between Sept. 30, 2019, and Feb. 20, 2020.

Must have costs related to transportation outside of an applicant’s normal livestock operation.