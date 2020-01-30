Deadline for eligible expenses for feed transportation assistance program extended
Program eligibility requirements include:
Must have verifiable feed losses which required the producer to purchase supplemental feed or haul breeding livestock to a feedlot. Examples include:
Producer was unable to cut corn at the appropriate time to make silage.
Producer had hay that was flooded.
Producer lost access to hay or other feed.
Must own at least 25 animal unit equivalents of dairy cattle, beef cattle, bison, sheep or goats. A description of animal unit equivalents may be found directly on the application.
Feed must be used for the purposes of the producer’s own livestock operation.
Feed is considered to be hay or any other forage (excluding silage); grain including distillers and other co-products; straw and other feed supplements.
Transportation costs must have been incurred between Sept. 30, 2019, and Feb. 20, 2020.
Must have costs related to transportation outside of an applicant’s normal livestock operation.
BISMARCK – The deadline for eligible expenses for the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Feed Transportation Assistance Program has been extended. The program will reimburse eligible producers for a portion of feed transportation expenses incurred between Sept. 30, 2019, and Feb. 20, 2020.
The deadline for applications to be submitted has also been extended until Mar. 2, 2020.
“Based on numerous requests, we are granting an extension to allow producers more time to get feed purchased and hauled and submit those expenses to be considered for the program,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “As a result of extraordinary weather conditions last fall, many producers are still purchasing and transporting feed to replace what they’ve lost or were unable to access.”
Producers must provide verifiable feed losses through photos, written descriptions and third-party verifications. Applicants must have receipts for purchased feed and transportation costs. Transportation costs will be reviewed and approved based on standard trucking rates. The program will reimburse producers a portion of expenses dependent on the total amount of eligible applications received and approved through the program.
Livestock producers interested in applying or wanting to find more information on eligibility should go to the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s website at http://www.nd.gov/ndda to fill out and submit an application or to download a paper version.
Applications must be submitted or postmarked by Mar. 2, 2020.
Goehring encouraged those willing to help transport feed to add their information to the Hay Hotline by calling 701-425-8454 to have their name and information added to the database. A self-service Hay Hotline map is available at http://www.nd.gov/ndda/ for those looking for forage.
Questions about acceptable feedstocks or filling out the application may be directed to 1-800-242-7535 or haytransport@nd.gov.
–North Dakota Department of Agriculture