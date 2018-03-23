Grazing, Finance Planning For Agriculture Operations

BROOKINGS, S.D. – SDSU Extension's team of experts recognize the challenges South Dakota's agriculture producers face as they enter the 2018 grazing season. To help ranchers with planning for the future, SDSU Extension will host several Grazing and Finance Planning meetings throughout western South Dakota beginning April 3, 2018.

"Drought conditions remain across regions of western South Dakota, combined with low commodity market prices, many producers are facing reduced incomes. As spring pasture turnout will be occurring, or should be occurring during the months of April and May, we want to be on hand to provide producers with tools and management tips they can use to proactively make decisions for stocking rates," explained Heather Gessner, SDSU Extension Livestock Business Management Field Specialist and one of the meeting's organizers.

All are invited. There is no registration. This event is available at no cost. The meetings will run for two hours, with additional SDSU Extension staff on hand to answer questions. Come as you are. We understand calving and lambing season has begun.

Agenda and topics

The SDSU Extension team will provide producers with tools to create grazing plans, which may include destocking, if dry weather conditions continue.

"A plan empowers a producer to make the most difficult decisions utilizing data and information, and not rely on reactive measures which leave doubts and questions in their minds," Gessner said.

She added that the tools discussed during this workshop will be helpful when meeting with lending institutions if necessary.

Speakers will include: Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension State Climatologist – weather update and outlook; Dave Ollila, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist – grazing and forage tools to evaluate spring turn out and expected grass production; Heather Gessner, SDSU Extension Livestock Business Management Field Specialist – finances: creating production and personal budgets, as well as working with bankers.

–SDSU Extension