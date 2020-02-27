Deep Creek Angus 21st Annual Sale

Hugh Ingalls, Ingalls Centennial Angus at the Deep Creek Angus sale.



TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk and Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: Feb. 25, 2020

Location: Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, SD

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages:

54 Yearling Angus Bulls – $6,662

14 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $4,446

Excellent set of bulls offered by T.J. & Jeanine Gabriel and family for the 21st Annual Deep Creek Angus Bull Sale. T.J. is very meticulous when it comes to deciding which cows stay in the Deep Creek herd. When you read the footnotes on the sale bulls, you will notice several of the dams are multiple generational pathfinder dams. The same runs true when selecting herd bulls and AI sires. Predictable, sound genetics make for great cows that make great bulls.

The top selling bull on the day was Lot 5, Deep Creek Brigade 959, a 1/19 son of Ellingson Regiment 6263. Powerful herd bull prospect with weaning ratio of 113, yearling ratio 112 and epds of BW 1.6 WW 76 YW 132 Milk 32 to repeat buyer, Doolittle Ranch, Midland, SD for $11,500.

Lot 2, Deep Creek Highroller 941, a 1/19 son of Spring Cove Reno 4021, with weaning ratio 115, yearling ratio 109 and epds of BW 1.0 WW 86 YW 146 Milk 36 sold to Larson Family Trust, Spearfish, SD for $11,000.

Lot 1, Deep Creek Defiance 973, a 1/19 son of Yardley Cornerstone B321, epds BW 2.0 WW 70 YW 116 Milk 28 sold to Tucker Hudson, Howes, SD for $10,000.

Also at $10,000 was lot 4, Deep Creek Huntsman 948, a 1/19 son of Vermilion Huntley , epds BW 4.2 WW 93 YW 156 Milk 29, selling to Robert Calkins, Ft. Pierre, SD.

Lot 7, Deep Creek 38 Special 900, a 1/19 son of Baldridge 38 Special with epds of BW 1.4 WW 76 YW 130 Milk 28 sold to Ingalls Centennial Angus, Faith, SD for $9,500.

As in past years, several Deep Creek Angus bull customers were guest consignors at the sale with large drafts of commercial open heifers sired by Deep Creek bulls. This year the top draft of commercial heifers was 40 head from Doolittle Ranch weighing 891 lb. and selling at $1,400 per head.