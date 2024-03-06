Deep Creek Angus 25th Anniversary Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk and Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: 02/27/2024

Location: Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, SD

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages:

73 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $10,644

214 Commercial Open Heifers avg. $2,053



What a great sale for TJ and Jeanine Gabriel & family as the celebrated the 25th Anniversary sale for Deep Creek Angus Ranch. Bulls sired by cutting edge, breed leading genetics sold in rapid fashion to a full house of buyers, bidders and neighbors.







Top selling bulls include:

Lot 3, Deep Creek Stellar 355, Jan. 8, 2023 son of Sitz Stellar 726D x The Black Cash 1013 to SD buyer at $26,000.



Lot 1, Deep Creek Overboard 321, Jan. 21, 2023 son of Myers Fair-N-Square M39 x Baldridge 38 Special to SD buyer at $26,000.



Lot 2, Deep Creek Bam 354, Jan. 13, 2023 son of HERB RTZ Bam G483 x Baldridge 38 Special to SD buyer at $25,000.



Lot 26, Deep Creek Intuition 339, Jan, 19, 2023 son of Sitz Intuition x Baldridge 38 Special to SD buyer at $20,000.



Lot 4, Deep Creek Superlative 303, Jan. 5, 2023 son of Sitz Stellar 726D x Deep Creek King of Spades 833 to SD buyer at $19,000.



Lot 8, Deep Creek Justifiable 310, Jan, 1, 2023 son of Myers Fair-N-Square M39 x Deep Creek Revolution 417 to SD buyer at $19,000.



Lot 19, Deep Creek Fair-N-Square 326, Jan. 20, 2023 son of Myers Fair-N-Square M39 x Deep Creek Gusty 402 to SD buyer for $19,000.



In honor of their 25th Anniversary sale, TJ and Jeanine offered the buyers option flush, buyers choice of any female from the entire Deep Creek cowherd. The flush sold for $19,000.



The commercial heifers were consigned by several long time repeat bull buyers and sired by Deep Creek Angus bulls.

Jodie and Mike Lehrkamp picked out a herd sire prospect at the Deep Creek Angus sale. 9c63b3745217-Lehrkamp

Tyler Weigel repeat Deep Creek Angus bull buyer. Weigel also had some commercial replacement heifers on the sale. 33a8cf6167b3-Weigel