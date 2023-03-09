Deep Creek Angus Ranch 24th Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek
Date of Sale: Feb. 28, 2023
Location: Philip Livestock, Philip, SD
Auctioneer: Doug Deitterle
Averages:
69 Registered Yearling Angus Bulls – $12,246
219 Commercial Angus Yearling open heifers – $1,531
TJ and Jeanine Gabriel and family at Deep Creek Angus Ranch really got the attention of the region’s Angus breeders and cattlemen with this year’s outstanding set of sale bulls. Bulls packed with performance, eye appeal and top Angus genetics sold to a packed house. The replacement open heifers were all sired by Deep Creek Angus bulls from Deep Creek customers.
Top selling bull was lot 1, Deep Creek Legitimate 203, 1/5/2022 son of Myers Fair-N-Square x Basin Rainmaker 4404 selling to Moon Creek Angus, George, IA for $105,000.
Lot 2, Deep Creek Square Deal 215, 1/5/2022 son of Myers Fair-N-Square x RBM Step Ahead C80 sold to Bruner Angus, Drake, ND, and Select Sires Inc., Plain City, OH.
Lot 5, Deep Creek Creek Stellar 224, 1/16/2022 son of Sitz Steller 726D x Deep Creek Rock N Roll to Kent and Sonia Aasby, Presho, SD for $22,000.
Lot 14, Deep Creek Fair & Square 210, 1/18/2022 son of Myers Fair-N-Square x Deep Creek Gusty 402 to Steve Thomas, Presho, SD for $21,000.
Lot 23, Deep Creek Fair & Square 211, 1/29/2022 son of Myers Fair-N-Square M39 x Yardley Cornerstone B321 to Boyd Larson, Spearfish, SD for $15,500.
Steady sale all day long with a big percentage of the bulls selling in rancher price ranges.