Deepak Ghimire receives the prestigious American Society of Agronomy award

Deepak Ghimire, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agronomy and Horticulture, beside a drone he uses to take images of crop research plots. Photo by Nicole Heldt Deepak_drone

A University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) Ph.D. candidate, Deepak Ghimire, is the recipient of the 2024 Nelson Yield-Limiting Factors Graduate Student Scholarship from the American Society of Agronomy (ASA).

The scholarship is intended to encourage students to pursue research and leadership in support of improved diagnostic techniques and solutions to yield-limiting factors in agronomy. Ghimire said the scholarship is more than an award.

“This scholarship is not just an award for me,” he reflected. “It is a catalyst for my growth as a researcher and a leader in agronomy and soil science. It motivates me to strive harder, aim higher, and make meaningful advancements in diagnosing and addressing yield-limiting factors, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable and food-secure future.”

Prior to attending UNL, Ghimire earned his B.S. in Agriculture from the Institute of Agriculture and Animal Sciences in his native country of Nepal. Ghimire then earned his M.S. in Agronomy with a specialization in Soil and Water Sciences at the UNL Department of Agronomy and Horticulture under the supervision of Dr. Bijesh Maharjan. The areas of his research interest include soil fertility and nutrient management, precision agriculture, and climate smart agriculture. As a UNL graduate student, Ghimire has been actively involved in several organizations within tri-societies and more including UNL’s Agronomy and Horticulture Graduate Student Association, UNL Extension’s Farmbits podcast, and Agronomy-Crop Science-Soil Science Graduate Student Committee.

Ghimire plans to continue working towards leveraging research, education, and advocacy to address local and global issues related to food security and climate change.

“I am committed to making the most of this opportunity by continuing to pursue excellence in my research, investing in further learning, and contributing to the development of practical, science-based solutions that benefit farmers, the environment, and society as a whole,” he said.

Maharjan, associate professor at UNL’s Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center and Ghimire’s Ph.D. supervisor, said Ghimire is an impactful team player. He recalled Ghimire’s participation on the award-winning Data Hackathon team at the 2022 Nitrogen Use Efficiency workshop and said he is also a Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute Student fellow.

“Deepak is self-driven, determined, and dedicated to pursuing his career in soil science and agronomy,” Maharjan said. “As a young investigator, he is enthusiastic, takes the initiative, and is diligent at work. The 2024 Nelson Yield-Limiting Factors Graduate Student Scholarship will motivate him to grow as a concerned young professional in soil science and agronomy.”

Scholarship recipients are chosen from an international pool of accomplished agronomy graduate students. The two scholarships are provided through the Agronomic Science Foundation by the Werner L. Nelson Fund and administered through the ASA. Ghimire expressed gratitude for being amongst those considered for the award.

“I am deeply thankful for the opportunity to be considered for this prestigious scholarship and would like to extend my gratitude to the two references who supported my nomination.”