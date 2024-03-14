Deering’s Cheyenne Charolais 31st  Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: March 5, 2024

Location: Philip Livestock Auction

Auctioneer: Jade Harper

Averages: 46 Charolais bulls avg. $ 3326

Cheyenne Charolais is owned by Joel and Kandi Deering and his family. Their ranch is west of Wall and south of Wasta, South Dakota. They hosted a crowd of mostly repeat buyers. These bulls, both yearlings and two-year-olds, are not pampered and are presented in their “everyday clothes.” Cheyenne Charolais offers as good of a guarantee as there is in the business.

This year Joel Deering honored Mitch Peppel and his young family from St. Charles, South Dakota, as his “Producer of the Year”.

Top Selling Lots:

Lot 60, a yearling: $ 7250 to Allen Badure, Belvidere, South Dakota – CAG Ammo ET x 656/Wind 016

Lot 2, a yearling: $ 6000 Mitch Peppel, St. Charles, South Dakota – CAG Ammo ET x 6199/Copperhead

Lot 6, a yearling: $ 5750 to Leonard Andersen, Hayes, South Dakota – CAG Ammo ET x 506/Bullet

Lot 4, a yearling: $ 5250 to– Leonard Andersen, Hayes, South Dakota – CAG Ammo ET x 704/PZC Stetson