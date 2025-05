DeGrand Angus 51st Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Jaramie McLean



Date of Sale: April 18, 2025



Location: Fallon County Fairgrounds, Baker, MT



Auctioneer: Colby Hales



Averages:



90 Yearling Angus Bulls at $5,050

Cool, cloudy day at the Fallon County Fairgrounds for the 51st Annual DeGrand Angus bull sale. That didn’t stop people from coming out and bidding on their favorites. The genetic power and concentrations on feed efficient bulls made for a great set of bulls. Congratulations to the DeGrand family on a successful sale!









Lot 8 sold for $19,000 to Bar T 7 Cattle Co., Ekalaka, MT; DeGrand 4017 Confidence; Born: 02/18/24; Reg: 21221363; Sire: Sterling confidence plus 804; Dam: Dar 2257 8010 6167 Copyright



Lot 11 sold for $9,000 to Todd Barkley, Baker, MT; DeGrand 4178 Innovation; Born: 4/01/24; Reg: 21221398; Sire: DeGrand 9075 Innovation; Dam: Dar 8121 3275 1500 Cash



Lot 6 sold for $7,500 to Mike Irigoin, Brockton, MT; DeGrand 4136 Esquire; Born: 3/25/24; Reg: 212214668; Sire: Lucky 7 Esquire 0329; Dam: Dar 4035 2082 3227 SF



Lot 18 sold for $7,500 to Greg Brence, Ekalaka, MT; DeGrand 4235 Capitalist; Born: 4/11/24; Reg: 21221411; Sire: DeGrand 0009 Capitalist; Dam: Dar 3012 1066 5266 Final



Lot 13 sold for $7,250 to Steppler Ranch, Culburtson, MT; DeGrand 4140 Capitalist; Born: 3/25/24; Reg: 21221472; Sire: DeGrand 0009 Capitalist; Dam: Dar 6175 9128 5985HIGHREGARD



Lot 25 sold for $7,250 to Harmon Creek Cattle, Ekalaka, MT; 4607 DYN TD OF Vassanga; Born: 3/12/24; Reg: 21147604; Sire: BAR Dynamic; Dam: RB KMK 7718 of Vassanga





Bull preview before the sale. 779e8a7e520e-IMG_0121





Full grandstands for DeGrands’ bull sale 7a1c46171a65-IMG_0127