DeGrand Angus Annual Bull Sale

Elin, Riggins and Tenadore Kittlemann from Ekalaka, Montana.

SRDeGrand-tsln-042719

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: 04-19-19

Location: Fallon County Fairgrounds Indoor Arena, Baker, Montana

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages

98 yearling bulls – $4,508

A beautiful spring day 4/19/19, with temperatures reaching the middle to high 70’s, was in order for the DeGrand Angus Ranch Annual Bull Sale. Active buyers filled the seats throughout the entire sale fighting over a rugged set of bulls backed by a 4 year guarantee. Congratulations to Art, Kathy and family on a great sale!

Sale Highlights:

Lot 18 at $8,500, DeGrand 8099 Total, DOB 3/11/18, REG# 19316251, TC TOTAL 8107 x DAR 4006 2211 4139 FINAL#, sold to Lucky 7 Angus, Riverton, Wyoming.

Lot 14 at $8,250, DeGrand 8285 Payweight, DOB 4/8/18, REG# 19316854, BROOKS PAYWEIGHT 6254 x DAR 3340 1115 7133 ONWARD, sold to Dave Wolff, Ekalaka, Montana.

Lot 32 at $8,000, DeGrand 8335 Special Focus, DOB 4/15/18, REG# 19316820, LUCKY 7 SPECIAL FOCUS 448 x DAR 5285 1062 9534 TOTALER, sold to Tyler Tombre, Savage, Montana.

Lot 80 at $7,250, DeGrand 8082 Consensus, DOB 3/11/18, REG# 19325275, CONNEALY CONSENSUS 7229 x DAR 1028 9522 1176 RAINMAKER, sold to Kenny Schultz, Ekalaka, Montana.

Lot 107 at $7,250, DeGrand 8132 Consensus, DOB 3/14/18, REG# 19325285, CONNEALY CONSENSUS 7229 x DAR 9024 7111 3061 FINAL, sold to Phil Verwolf, Powderville, Montana.