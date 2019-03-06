DeJong Ranch 51st Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 28, 2019

Location: Red Barn, Winner, SD

Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson

Averages:

21 Maine Anjou bulls – $2,767

Recommended Stories For You

2 Simmental bulls – $2,000

12 Angus bulls – $2,508

Nice set of yearling and fall yearling bulls from the DeJong family for their 51st annual sale. There was a good crowd of buyers on hand that came to enjoy a great steak lunch and purchase bulls. The bulls were in their everyday clothes, not over fed and will go out to work.

Top bulls:

Lot 8, DJ Fan Fare F808 ET, a 3/18 purebred Maine bull sired by Hard Whiskey selling to Jerry Campbell, Tuttle, OK for $7,000

Lot 1, DJ Fortifier F801 ET, a 3/4 blood Maine bull born 3/18, sired by All That Matters selling to Nepodal Land & Cattle, Platte, SD for $6,750.

Lot 44, VZA 881, a 2/18 Angus bull sired by Absolute Advantage to Jeff Brown, Scranton, ND for $4,250.

Lot 9, DJ Feelin Good F810, a 3/4 blood Maine bull born 1/18 sired by I80 sold to Nepodal Land & Livestock, Platte, SD.

The two top heifers sold to Simeon Drake, TX. Lot 58A, DJ Buffy F10 is a 3/8 MaineTainer heifer born 3/18 and sired by GVC Ditto. Lot 57A, DJ Frita F801 ET, a 3/4 Maine heifer born 3/18 and sired by All That Matters.