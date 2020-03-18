DeJong Ranch 52nd Annual Production Sale

Buyers at the DeJong sale.



TSLN Rep: Curt Westland

Date of Sale: March 5, 2020

Location: Kimball Livestock Exchange

Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson

Averages:

29 Yearling Bulls – $3,087

15 Simmental Open Heifers – $1,437

3 Heifer Picks – $4,000

6 Simmental Pairs – $2,392

19 Simmental Bred Cows – $2,337

19 Bred Cows – $2,337

10 Commercial Heifers – $1,300

A great set of bulls and females were up for auction at the 52nd DeJong Ranch Production sale. After an outstanding meal, folks filled the seats to bid on their picks.

Lot 1 sold to Jerry Campbell, Tuttle, OK for $6,250, Nepodal Land & Cattle purchased lots 2 & 3 for $5,000 each.

Lot 42 also brought a $5,000 bid, and sold to John Russell Monterey, Iowa.

Cows & Heifers

Lot 86 was the high selling female for $7,000 to Josh Cribbs White, SD.