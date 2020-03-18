DeJong Ranch 52nd Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Curt Westland
Date of Sale: March 5, 2020
Location: Kimball Livestock Exchange
Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson
Averages:
29 Yearling Bulls – $3,087
15 Simmental Open Heifers – $1,437
3 Heifer Picks – $4,000
6 Simmental Pairs – $2,392
19 Simmental Bred Cows – $2,337
10 Commercial Heifers – $1,300
A great set of bulls and females were up for auction at the 52nd DeJong Ranch Production sale. After an outstanding meal, folks filled the seats to bid on their picks.
Lot 1 sold to Jerry Campbell, Tuttle, OK for $6,250, Nepodal Land & Cattle purchased lots 2 & 3 for $5,000 each.
Lot 42 also brought a $5,000 bid, and sold to John Russell Monterey, Iowa.
Cows & Heifers
Lot 86 was the high selling female for $7,000 to Josh Cribbs White, SD.