DeJong Ranch 53rd Annual Golden Plus Sale

TSLN Rep: Curt Westland

Date of Sale: 03/04/2021

Location: Kimball Livestock Exchange

Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson

Averages

28 hd Maine-Anjou Bulls $3,526

9 hd Angus Bulls $4,222

10 hd Yearling Open Heifers $1,300

4 hd Elite Open Heifers $5,500

1 Heifer Pair $2,100

Lot 44 was the top selling individual for $10,000 to Craig Covey from Hamill, SD

Lot 1 sold to Robert Reich, Hamilton, TX for $7,250

Lot 2, a Fortress son, brought $6,000 to Jerry Campbell, Tuttle, OK

Lot 40 by Absolute Advantage & out of a Resource dam $6,000 to Jeff Brown, Scranton, ND

Lot 35 an Absolute Advantage son brought $5,500 from Brian Moore, Artesian, SD

It was a beautiful day for the 53rd DeJong Ranch Golden Plus Sale. A tremendous set of bulls and females were offered to the public, from a family that is second to none. Miles and Kim and their entire family strive for some of the best genetics to add pounds, improve carcass cutability and increase fertility rates, all to increase their customers’ profitability.