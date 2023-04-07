DeJong Ranch 55th Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Curt Westland
Date of Sale: March 2, 2023
Location: Kimball Livestock Exchange, Kimball, SD
Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson
Averages:
45 bulls – $3,616
70 heifers – $1,468
It was a beautiful day for the 55th annual DeJong Ranch bull and female sale. The family brought an outstanding set of bulls and heifers to Kimball for the public to view and purchase.
Lot 16 was the top selling bull at $9,000 and sold to Robert VanZandberger of Hospens, IA.
Lot 4 sold to Jeremy Bottom of Tulane, SD for $6,500.
Lot 50 is headed to Tuttle, OK with Billy Robinett for $6,500.
Lot 12 sold for $6,250 to Ben Lovrien from Clarksville, IA.