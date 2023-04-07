TSLN Rep: Curt Westland



Name of Sale: DeJong Ranch 55th Annual Production Sale



Date of Sale: March 2, 2023



Location: Kimball Livestock Exchange, Kimball, SD



Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson



Averages:

45 bulls – $3,616

70 heifers – $1,468



It was a beautiful day for the 55th annual DeJong Ranch bull and female sale. The family brought an outstanding set of bulls and heifers to Kimball for the public to view and purchase.



Lot 16 was the top selling bull at $9,000 and sold to Robert VanZandberger of Hospens, IA.

Lot 4 sold to Jeremy Bottom of Tulane, SD for $6,500.

Lot 50 is headed to Tuttle, OK with Billy Robinett for $6,500.

Lot 12 sold for $6,250 to Ben Lovrien from Clarksville, IA.

Emmett Lovrien with his dad attended the DeJong Ranch Sale.

Opening the sale with the National Anthem

