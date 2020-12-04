Democratic caucus confirms Scott as Ag chair

The House Democatic Caucus on Thursday approved the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee’s recommendation of Rep. David Scott, R-Ga., as chairman of the House Agriculture Committee.

Scott succeeds House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minn., who lost his bid for re-election.

in a new release announcing a long list of committee chairs, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., noted that Scott and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., are the first African-Americans to hold those positions.

–The Hagstrom Report