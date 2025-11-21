Democrats introduce bills to reverse SNAP cuts, criticize Rollins

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Senate and House Democrats on Thursday introduced bills to reverse the cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) enacted in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA).

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins ordered the state agencies to implement the restrictions on SNAP access by November 1. The Congressional Budget Officer said the OBBBA cut $187 billion from SNAP over 10 years.

At a news conference, Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee and a leader on the issue, said, “For half a century, our nation has stood behind a bipartisan promise: that no child, no senior, no veteran, and no working family should go hungry. Republicans broke that promise and ripped meals away from millions of Americans in their budget betrayal.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said, “SNAP isn’t an abstract policy or a number in a spreadsheet, it’s food, dignity and survival for 42 million Americans.”

“The big ugly bill was the biggest cut to food assistance in the nation’s history. I have nothing against billionaires but they don’t need a tax break at the expense of hungry kids,” Schumer said.

A map shows the percentage of people in each state participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). (Jerry Hagstrom/The Hagstrom Report)

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., noted that New Mexico and Oregon have two of the highest rates of SNAP participation, with 21% of New Mexicans and 18% of Oregonians getting SNAP benefits. The Republicans, Merkley said, are putting out “a red carpet for the rich and red tape for the poor.”

The One Big Beautiful Bill made it harder for families to qualify for SNAP, and Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., a member of the House Agriculture Committee, noted that if families lose access to SNAP they lose categorical eligibility for school meals and for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).

Crystal FitzSimons, president of the Food Research & Action Center, noted that 1,500 groups had endorsed the bill.

“There were so many problems with the SNAP cuts, it’s wonderful to see this bill,” FitzSimons said.

FitzSimons noted at the news conference that the One Big Beautiful Bill shifted part of the cost of benefits to the states, which leads FRAC to “expect” that some states will drop out of SNAP.

State agencies are struggling to implement the restrictions to access, she said, and over the next few months, veterans and children transitioning out of foster care will lose benefits.

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., the ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee and a candidate for the Democratic nomination for the Senate seat now held by Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., said that in Minnesota the counties administer SNAP, and that Minnesotans are beginning to realize that the state share policy will lead to an increase in their property taxes.

Luján acknowledged that it will be difficult to get the Republican-controlled Congress to reverse the SNAP cuts, but said he would use every tool — unanimous consent, hearings and the farm bill — to try to get it done.

Luján and Craig were highly critical of both President Trump and Rollins.

Luján pointed out that the Trump administration tried to cut off SNAP benefits for the month of November, although the courts stopped that and full benefits for the month were restored when the Senate voted to pass a bill that reopened the government.

“Trump made a deliberate choice to leave families hungry, families without food,” Luján said.

Craig said Rollins’ TV appearances talking about cutting off SNAP have created anxiety for poor Americans who get only $6 per day in SNAP benefits.

She said Rollins has “launched a national propaganda campaign” against SNAP, and said she would fight Rollins every step of the way.

Craig also warned her Republican colleagues that if they bring “propaganda” to the Ag committee, “every single lie that you tell while your mouth is moving, I am going to call it out.”

“The bullshit this administration is peddling is egregious,” Craig said.

Luján started to call the Republican policies “BS,” but then said the appropriate word is “bullshit.”

Craig responded, “I’m glad it is permissible to say ‘bullshit’ in the Senate.”

-The Hagstrom Report