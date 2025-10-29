Democrats put pressure on GOP on SNAP benefits

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Democrats put pressure Tuesday on Republicans to take action to continue Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits after Saturday, November 1, when the Trump administration says no payments will be made.Dozens of states including Arizona, California and Massachusetts described the impending cuts as unnecessary and illegal, and they asked a federal judge to force Washington to maintain benefits under SNAP, The New York Times reported.

Democratic state attorneys general also sent a letter to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on Friday asking for an explanation for her decision not to pay benefits.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Angie Craig, D-Minn., held a news conference Tuesday criticizing the Trump administration for not continuing the benefits.

Jeffries, DeLauro and Craig made their statements beside a sign that read that 41 million people – including 36 million children, 8 million seniors over 60 and 1.2 million veterans – would lose their food benefits starting Saturday.

Jeffries defended the Democrats’ refusal to vote for the shutdown because they want to deal with the increase in health care costs that will go into effect if the Republicans refuse to continue Obamacare subsidies.A coalition of anti-hunger advocates organized by MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger said also held a news conference Tuesday, urging the Trump administration to reverse course.On that call, Lauren Bauer of the Brookings Institution said that the administration has the authority to pay out the $9.2 billion SNAP would cost in November and noted that the restrictions on SNAP from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will also go into effect on Saturday.

Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., late Tuesday introduced legislation to keep food aid flowing during the shutdown, Politico reported. It rivals a plan from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Politico added.

Axios also reported that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., “has seized on the plan that Republicans floated — and then discarded — to soften the shutdown’s sting for some federal workers and aid beneficiaries.”

–The Hagstrom Report