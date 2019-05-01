Department of Livestock Welcomes Director for Veterinary Laboratory

The Montana Department of Livestock has announced the hire of Gregory Juda, PhD, for the position of Laboratory Director. In his new role, Dr. Juda will lead the state’s only full service veterinary diagnostic laboratory (VDL) in its continued effort to improve customer service to veterinarians and animal owners while maintaining high quality diagnostic results.

Dr. Juda is joining the laboratory at a key moment as the department is exploring construction of a new facility to replace the aging building located on the university campus in Bozeman.

Dr. Juda earned his PhD in biochemistry from Montana State University. He is a seasoned leader, and last held the position of General Manager at a healthcare company serving hospitals and surgeons nationwide.

“We are tremendously excited to have Dr. Juda join the team at the veterinary diagnostic laboratory,” said state veterinarian Marty Zaluski, “It is rare to find an accomplished manager that also possesses the necessary science background to take the laboratory into the future.”

The emphasis on improving the ease of use and expanding the current client base will continue under this new leadership. The VDL recently expanded its hours of operation to include most state holidays and implemented an online web portal available to veterinarians to allow for easier access of laboratory results.

Bozeman is already home for Gregory Juda and his family. He started his new role on April 29.

–Montana Department of Livestock