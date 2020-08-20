Dept. of Livestock Asks Montanans to Remember Swine Import Requirements

Helena, Mont. – The Montana Department of Livestock (DOL) is asking Montanans to follow all animal import requirements to help protect the health of the state’s livestock industries. Recent packing plant closures throughout the country have resulted in a backup of pigs going to feeding and slaughter. Many farmers, especially in Midwest states, continue to seek new outlets for their animals. This has resulted in an influx of pigs coming to Montana for feeding and harvest.

Washington state recently announced its first case of Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) associated with pigs imported into the state illegally. PRRS has had devastating impacts on the nation’s swine industry due to decreased reproductive productivity, respiratory disease, and poor growth performance. PRRS, among other pig diseases, is reportable to the DOL.

“This is a good reminder of the disease risks we are trying to avoid,” said Dr. Anna Forseth, veterinarian with the Department of Livestock. “In most cases, our import requirements include a veterinary evaluation which is intended to identify and keep sick animals out of the state.”

The Department reminds Montanans of the following requirements:

· Live animals (pigs and other livestock species) transported to Montana for immediate slaughter require a health certificate and an import permit number. To obtain an import permit, please call the Department’s Import Office at (406) 444-2976.

· Pigs being transported to Montana for feeding require a health certificate, an import permit number, and need to be individually identified with an ear tag, tattoo or ear notch.

The mission of the Montana Department of Livestock is to control and eradicate animal diseases, prevent the transmission of animal diseases to humans, and to protect the livestock industry from theft and predatory animals. For more information on the Montana Department of Livestock, visit http://www.liv.mt.gov.

–Montana Department of Livestock