Derflinger’s D Lazy T Ranch Angus Bull Sale

Sale host Bucky Derflinger welcoming the crowd for the 3rd Annual D Lazy T Ranch Angus bull sale.

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: January 12, 2024

Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, SD

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Sale Manager: Angus Hall of Fame

Averages:

44 Fall Yearling Angus bulls avg. $9,455

20 Registered Yearling Open heifers avg. $2,775

1 Flush at $17,000

Bucky & Marti Jo Derflinger brought a great set of fall yearling bulls and heifer calves to town for their 3rd Annual D Lazy T Ranch bull sale. It was bitterly cold outside, but that didn’t seem to deter the large crowd of buyers, neighbors and friends in attendance. Bucky has assembled a great cow herd of maternally females and elite donor cows to offer several flush brothers and like bred brothers for a consistent calf crop.

A special feature of the sale was the offering of a flush to the donor cow SAV Emblynette 7505, daughter of SAV Renown and out of the famous SAV Emblynette 9023 female. The proceeds of this flush went to Tyler Martin who was involved in a car accident last fall to help with medical and rehab expenses. Roberts Angus, Raub, ND was the buyer of the flush at $17,000.

Jake Longbrake and John Birkeland, Dupree, SD ranchers at the D Lazy T Ranch bull sale.

Top selling bulls include:

Lot 1, D Lazy T Rebellion 2042, Sept. 9, 2022 son of SAV Renown 3439 x SAV 004 Density 4336 to Steppler Ranch, Culbertson, MT for $36,000.

Lot 3, D Lazy T Renown 2006, Sept. 1, 2022 son of SAV Renown 3439 x SAV 004 Density 4336 to Steppler Ranch, Culbertson, MT for $15,000.

Lot 20, D Lazy T Density 2019, Sept. 3, 2022 son of SAV 004 Density 4336 x SAV 707 Rito 9969 to Vernon Arens, Fordyce, NE for $15,000.

Lot 2, D Lazy T Renown 2025m Sept. 4, 2022 son of SAV Renown 3439 x SAV 004 Density 4336 to Shane Meyer, Blue Hill, NE for $14,000.

Top selling heifer was lot 57, D Lazy T Beauty 2049, Sept. 18, 2022 daughter of SAV Rainfall 6846 x Centennial Winston 566 to Weston Nelson, Mud Butte, SD for $4,750.