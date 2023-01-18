Derflingers’ D Lazy T Ranch Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: Jan. 12, 2023
Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, SD
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
Averages
50–18 Month Old Angus Bulls – $7,130
33 Registered 18 Month Old open heifers – $4,575
Bucky and Marti Jo Derflinger held their second Annual Derflinger D Lazy T Angus Production sale in Faith SD on Jan. 12. There was a great crowd of friends and neighbors that came to town to support this growing operation giving them a great sale. The genetics in this sale would complement most any operation, be it registered or commercial.
Topping the sale was lot 1, D Lazy T Josey Wales, 1046, 9/5/21 son of SAV Renovation 6822 x SAV Net Worth 4200 to Tom Hauschel, Overland, KS at $34,000.
Lot 11, D Lazy T Eastwood 1057, 9/6/2021 son of SAV Renovation 6822 x SAV Pioneer 7301 to Vernon Arens, Fordyce, NE at $12,000.
Lot 3, D Lazy T Woodrow 1063, 9/8/21 son of SAV Renovation 6822 x SAV Net Worth 4200 to Carl Dethlefs & Sons, Rockville, NE for $11,000.
Lot 2, D Lazy T Conagher 1058, 9/7/21 son of SAV Renovation 6822 x SAV Net Worth 4200 to Verlin Steppler , Brockton, MT for $10,000.
Lot 35, D Lazy T Wyatt 1037, 9/3/21 son of SAV Downpour 8794 x Rito 707 of Ideal 3407 7075 to Vernon Arens, Fordyce, NE at $10,000.
Top selling heifer was lot 56, D Lazy T Madame Pride 1021, 9/1/21 daughter of SAV Rainfall 6846 x SAV Pioneer 7301 to ZWT Ranch, Crossville, TN at $8,750.
Lot 62, D Lazy T Madame Pride 1027, 9/2/21 daughter of SAV 004 Density 4336 x SAV Pioneer 7310 to Brian Andrus, Gooding, ID for $7,250.