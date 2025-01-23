Derflinger’s D Lazy T Ranch Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: January 10, 2025



Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, SD

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Sales Manager: Angus Hall of Fame

Averages: 32 Two Year old and Fall Yearling Angus bulls avg. $8,031

Bucky & Marti Jo Derflinger held their 4th Annual D Lazy T Ranch bull sale at the Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, SD. Very nice, powerful set of two year old and fall yearling bulls. Bulls backed by superior maternal females and some of the elite herd sires in the Angus breed.



Great set of cattle that were very eagerly bid on by the large crowd of friends and neighbors in the seats, making for an excellent sale.



Top Bulls:

Lot 17, D Lazy T Renovation 3303, Mar. 2023 son of SAV Renovation x SAV Net Worth 4200 to Cooper Schmidt, Marietta, MN for $20,000.



Lot 4, D Lazy T Cattlemaster 3310, Mar. 2023 son of SAV Cattlemaster x Rito 707 of Ideal 3407 7075 to Wayne Moss, Franklin, NC for $16,000.



Lot 1, D Lazy T Charlo 3301, Mar. 2023 son of Coleman Charlo 0256 x Rito 707 of Ideal 3407 7075 to Brandon Stiener, Lake City, SD for $15,500.



Lot 5, D Lazy T Cattlemaster 3315, Apr. 2023 son of SAV Cattlemaster x Rito 707 of Ideal 3407 7075 to Tom Ryckman, Pollock, SD for $14,000.



Lot 2, D Lazy T Charlo 3307, Mar. 2023 son of Coleman Charlo 0256 x Rito 707 of Ideal 3407 7075 to John Halcrow, McClusky, ND for $13,000.

Auctioneer, Matt Lowery, Kurt Schaff from Angus Hall of Fame and sale host Bucky Derflinger at the D Lazy T Ranch bull sale. 2eb9b9753536-Matt_Kurt_Bucky

Vernon Arens, Fordice, NE. Repeat D Lazy T bull buyer. 910ca9fc2250-Vernon_Arnes