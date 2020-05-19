Details: Livestock and the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

Photo Courtesy Lone Creek Cattle Co.



Are you a livestock producer whose operation has been directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic? The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program provides direct relief to producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19.

USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the Coronavirus Food Assistance program on April 17, 2020. Beginning May 26, USDA’s Farm Service Agency will be accepting applications from agricultural producers who have suffered losses. Learn more at farmers.gov/cfap.

Eligible Livestock

CFAP assistance is available to livestock producers who have an ownership interest in eligible livestock that have suffered a five percent-or-greater price decline as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and face additional significant costs in marketing their inventories due to unexpected surplus and disrupted markets.

Livestock eligible for CFAP include cattle, hogs, and sheep. Specifically, eligible livestock are:

Support Local Journalism Donate



Hogs Pigs (< 120 lbs.) Hogs (> 120 lbs.)

Cattle Feeder Cattle (<600 lbs.) Feeder Cattle (> 600 lbs.) Slaughter Cattle: Fed Cattle Slaughter Cattle: Mature Cattle All Other Cattle (not including livestock used, or intended for, dairy production).

Sheep Lambs and yearlings (less than 2 years of age)





CFAP Payments for Livestock

A single payment for livestock will be calculated using the sum of the producer’s number of livestock sold between January 15 and April 15, 2020, multiplied by the payment rates per head, and the highest inventory number of livestock between April 16 and May 14, 2020, multiplied by the payment rate per head.

Producers must provide the following information for CFAP:

Total sales of eligible livestock, by species and class, between January 15, 2020, to April 15, 2020, of owned inventory as of January 15, 2020, including any offspring from that inventory; and

highest inventory of eligible livestock, by species and class, between April 16, 2020, and May 14, 2020.

The following table lists eligible livestock and payment rates for CFAP.

Livestock Eligible Livestock Unit of Measure CARES Act Part 1 Payment Rate CCC Part 2 Payment Rate Cattle Feeder Cattle: Less than 600 Pounds Head $102.00 $33.00 Feeder Cattle: 600 Pounds or More Head $139.00 $33.00 Slaughter Cattle: Fed Cattle Head $214.00 $33.00 Slaughter Cattle: Mature Cattle Head $92.00 $33.00 All Other Cattle Head $102.00 $33.00 Hogs and Pigs Pigs: Less than 120 Pounds Head $28.00 $17.00 Hogs: 120 Pounds or More Head $18.00 $17.00 Lambs and Yearlings All Sheep Less than 2 Years Old Head $33.00 $7.00

Additional CFAP Information

Farm Service Agency staff at local USDA Service Centers will work with producers to file applications. USDA will begin accepting applications on May 26, 2020.

USDA is also establishing a process for the public to identify additional commodities for potential inclusion in the program. Visit farmers.gov/cfap for additional information on the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, other eligible commodities, CFAP eligibility, payment limitations and structure, and how to apply.

go to https://www.farmers.gov/cfap/livestock?fbclid=IwAR2Wrm1f9mVMJqS8mYvfz2E1op4krL4PnrSo6IoxzfxT7asp7Bup5oaM8ig for more information.

–USDA